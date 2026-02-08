ByteFederal Australia Launches ByteConnect

A Regulator-Approved Crypto Payment Terminal and Digital Asset Payment Gateway

SYDNEY, Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ByteFederal Australia, in strategic partnership with ByteFederal Inc. (USA), today announced the national launch of ByteConnect, a fully integrated, Bitcoin-enabled Payment Terminal and Online Payment Gateway leveraging blockchain technology to enable Australian merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments within a robust compliance and operational framework.

ByteConnect is being rolled out under ASIC's Enhanced Regulatory Sandbox, allowing ByteFederal Australia to operate the platform in accordance with defined regulatory parameters. The solution has been developed with a strong focus on regulatory alignment, maintaining a seamless experience for merchants and customers.

"This marks a significant step forward for Australia's digital asset ecosystem," said Ace Gorgievski, Head of Operations at ByteFederal Australia. "ByteConnect gives merchants access to next-generation payment infrastructure that enables broader payment optionality, improved operational efficiency, and the ability to support the use of digital assets in alignment with applicable regulatory requirements.

ByteConnect supports Bitcoin payments through Bitcoin on-chain and the Lightning Network, delivering improved settlement efficiency and scalability. It's built for real world commerce across all payment values, combining speed, reliability, and efficient transaction costs for merchants and customers alike.

While designed primarily for retail and hospitality environments, ByteConnect's underlying infrastructure also operates as a proprietary crypto payment gateway, supporting digital asset payment use cases across sectors such as property, automotive, luxury goods, and professional services, subject to appropriate customer due diligence and risk controls.

The platform includes transaction monitoring, performance analytics, and a structured merchant onboarding framework, providing businesses with operational visibility, reporting capability, and compliance support.

Key features of ByteConnect include:

Operation under ASIC 's Enhanced Regulatory Sandbox

's Enhanced Regulatory Sandbox Digital asset payment acceptance supported by AML/CTF controls

payment acceptance supported by AML/CTF controls Integrated merchant dashboard with real-time reporting and analytics

Proprietary payment gateway supporting in-store and high-value digital asset transactions

The launch of ByteConnect reinforces ByteFederal Australia's position as a provider of regulated digital asset infrastructure, supporting responsible innovation and the practical adoption of crypto payments within Australia's evolving regulatory environment.

