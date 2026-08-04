As America celebrates its 250th birthday all year long, C-SUITE NETWORK™ is challenging business leaders across the country to step up, speak out, and tell the story of what freedom has made possible.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman and Founder of C-SUITE NETWORK™, announced the launch of the C-SUITE Challenge, a nationwide initiative encouraging CEOs, founders, entrepreneurs, executives, and business owners to record and share a short video as part of the growing Voices of 250 campaign in partnership with Freedom 250.

The challenge is simple - record a 60-90 second video answering three questions:

C-SUITE NETWORK™ Launches the "C-SUITE Challenge" for America's 250th Birthday

What does freedom mean to you?

How does freedom show up in your business?

Why does America's 250th birthday matter?

How to Participate

Leaders are invited to upload your video to Voicesof250.com, then share it with your employees, customers, partners, and community, and challenge other business leaders to do the same.

The videos will become part of the larger Voices of 250 campaign, a national initiative celebrating the role that freedom has played in innovation, economic growth, leadership, and opportunity throughout America's history.

Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman and Founder of C-SUITE NETWORK™: "This isn't just another campaign. It's a challenge to every business leader in America. Whether you lead a Fortune 500 company or a family-owned business on Main Street, your story matters. As business leaders, we've built companies, created jobs, served customers, taken risks, and solved problems because we've had the freedom to do so. America's 250th birthday gives us an opportunity to reflect on that, celebrate it, and pass that message on to the next generation."

Several prominent business leaders have already shared their Voices of 250, including

Kathy Warden, Chair, CEO and President of Northrop Grumman

Dave Ricks, Chair and CEO of Eli Lilly and Company

Lynn Martin, President of the New York Stock Exchange

Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO of Nasdaq

Now C-SUITE NETWORK™ is encouraging executives everywhere, from startups to global enterprises, to join the movement.

Hayzlett continued: "Our members represent thousands of companies and millions of employees. Imagine the impact if every CEO challenged five other leaders to add their voice. Together, we can create one of the largest collections of executive voices ever assembled to celebrate America's entrepreneurial spirit."

The initiative is supported by Freedom 250, the national organization commemorating America's 250th anniversary, along with Emovid™, whose Verified Human Communication™ platform makes recording and submitting videos simple, secure, and authentic, and Didit, which is helping amplify the campaign through digital marketing and executive engagement.

Business leaders can learn more, download the campaign toolkit, and upload their video by visiting Voicesof250.com.

About Voices of Freedom

Voices of Freedom is a national initiative bringing together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives to share personal reflections on freedom and its role in innovation, leadership, opportunity, and economic growth. The campaign is part of the broader Freedom 250 effort commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

About Freedom 250

Freedom 250 is a national initiative dedicated to celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States by engaging citizens, communities, organizations, and leaders in honoring America's history while inspiring its future.

About C-SUITE NETWORK™

C-SUITE NETWORK™ is a trusted network for C-suite executives to get great reach, discovery and conversion using content, community, and the marketplace for scale.

About Emovid™

Emovid™ is dedicated to restoring trust and authenticity in digital communication. Its patented process and visual verification seal ensure that every message sent through its platform is verified human, transparent, and trustworthy. Each message is encrypted, tracked, and validated across all formats–video, audio, text, and translation–allowing people and business to communicate with confidence in the age of artificial intelligence.

About Didit

Didit is a leading digital marketing agency helping organizations grow through innovative digital strategy, search marketing, content, and performance-driven campaigns.

Media Contact

Allyson Klavens-Theis

C-SUITE NETWORK™

[email protected]

SOURCE Voices of 250