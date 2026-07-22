Jeffrey Hayzlett, C-SUITE NETWORK™, Emovid™, and Didit Launch "Voices of 250" Initiative to Mobilize America's Business Leaders for the Nation's 250th Anniversary

National Campaign Calls on CEOs and C-Suite Executives to Share Their Perspectives on Freedom, Leadership, and Opportunity

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman and Founder of C-SUITE NETWORK™, today announced a strategic partnership with Emovid™, and Didit to launch Voices of 250, a nationwide initiative inviting business leaders to share what freedom means in America as the nation continues celebrating its 250th anniversary in 2026. Voices of 250 is a proud participant in Freedom 250.

As America continues celebrating its 250th birthday, Voices of 250 is bringing together business leaders from every industry and every corner of the country to celebrate the freedoms that make innovation, entrepreneurship, and opportunity possible. This isn't about red states or blue states, it's about red, white, and blue.

"We're going to see business leaders tell their own stories about why they are proud to own, lead, and build businesses in America," said Jeffrey Hayzlett. "This is the perfect time to share with future generations, customers, partners, employees, and communities how proud we are to support free enterprise and the opportunities it creates."

A growing number of influential business leaders have already shared public messages about freedom, opportunity, leadership, and the nation's 250th anniversary, including Kathy Warden, Chair, CEO, and President of Northrop Grumman; Dave Ricks, Chair and CEO of Eli Lilly and Company; Lynn Martin, President of the New York Stock Exchange; and Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO of Nasdaq. Their publicly posted messages helped inspire Voices of 250 and are featured on the website as examples of the growing national conversation. The campaign is now calling on executives from Main Street to Wall Street to join the movement and help celebrate freedom, opportunity, and America's 250th anniversary.

The campaign calls on CEOs, founders, entrepreneurs, and C-level executives across the country to record and share a brief video message reflecting on three questions:

What freedom means today

How it shows up in your organization

Why this moment matters

These videos will become part of a coordinated national movement designed to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, leadership, and opportunity that have helped define America for 250 years. Business leaders can get a Voices of 250 toolkit by going to voicesof250.com.

"For generations, freedom has fueled the builders, dreamers, innovators, and risk-takers who make this country exceptional," said Jeffrey Hayzlett. "As business leaders, we've experienced firsthand the power of freedom to create jobs, launch companies, solve problems, and improve lives. Voices of 250 gives us an opportunity to come together and tell that story in our own words."

As a proud participant in Freedom 250, the initiative is being powered through a collaboration between C-SUITE NETWORK™, the world's most trusted network of C-suite leaders; Emovid™, the innovative Verified Human Communication(tm) platform making participation simple, trusted, and scalable; and Didit, the leading digital marketing agency helping amplify the message and extend its reach nationwide.

"America's 250th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the freedom, entrepreneurship, and leadership that have always driven our nation forward," said Keith Krach, CEO of Freedom 250. "Voices of 250 gives business leaders across the country a powerful way to share what freedom means to them and the communities they serve."

"Freedom isn't just a historical concept, it's something we exercise every day through innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership, and service," Hayzlett continued. "This initiative isn't political. It's personal. It's about recognizing the opportunities that freedom creates and inspiring future generations to continue building on that legacy."

Through the initiative, Emovid™ will provide business leaders with a simple and efficient way to record and share their messages, making participation accessible to executives regardless of schedule or location. Didit will help drive awareness, engagement, and amplification of the campaign, ensuring these stories reach audiences across industries and communities throughout America.

"Technology and storytelling are powerful forces when combined," said Hayzlett. "With Emovid™ simplifying the creation process and Didit helping amplify these voices, we're making it easier than ever for leaders to participate in a historic national conversation."

Participating executives will record a personal 60–90 second video that reflects on the meaning of freedom, how it is expressed within their organizations, and why America's 250th anniversary represents an important moment for reflection and optimism. Participants will need to go to voicesof250.com to record their video, share it through their social channels, to their employees, customers, vendors, and partners. Videos will be released as part of a coordinated national campaign and featured across executive, corporate, C-SUITE NETWORK and other participating media channels.

The initiative is expected to reach millions of employees, customers, stakeholders, and community members through executive networks, social media, digital platforms, national compilation videos, industry-specific showcases, and media events.

"Business is one of the greatest expressions of freedom," said Hayzlett. "Every company started, every customer served, every innovation launched, and every employee empowered is a reflection of the opportunities made possible by freedom. That's a story worth celebrating."

As a proud participant in Freedom 250, C-SUITE NETWORK™ Emovid™, and Didit are inviting business leaders from organizations of every size and every industry to participate and help create a lasting tribute to the American spirit.

"As leaders, our voices matter," Hayzlett added. "The story of America is still being written, and business leaders are helping write it every day. Voices of 250 is our chance to reflect on where we've been, celebrate what we've built, and inspire what comes next."

Proud participant in Freedom 250.

More information on Voices of 250 and how executives can participate is available at www.voicesof250.com.

About Voices of 250

Voices of 250 is an independently owned and operated national initiative bringing together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives to share personal reflections on freedom and its role in innovation, leadership, opportunity, and economic growth. Voices of 250 is a proud participant in Freedom 250, the national effort commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

About Freedom 250

Freedom 250 is a national initiative dedicated to celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States by engaging citizens, communities, organizations, and leaders in honoring America's history while inspiring its future.

About C-SUITE NETWORK™

C-SUITE NETWORK™ is a trusted network for C-suite executives to get great reach, discovery and conversion using content, community, and the marketplace for scale.

About Emovid™

Emovid™ is dedicated to restoring trust and authenticity in digital communication. Its patented process and visual verification seal ensure that every message sent through its platform is verified human, transparent, and trustworthy. Each message is encrypted, tracked, and validated across all formats–video, audio, text, and translation–allowing people and business to communicate with confidence in the age of artificial intelligence.

About Didit

Didit is a leading digital marketing agency helping organizations grow through innovative digital strategy, search marketing, content, and performance-driven campaigns.

SOURCE Voices of 250