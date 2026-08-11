C2FO Named Among Finance Chief's Top 10 Cash Management Platforms

Recognition points to C2FO's role helping enterprise treasury teams turn approved invoices into an active liquidity lever, rather than a static balance-sheet line

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C2FO, the world's largest platform for working capital, today announced it has been named among Finance Chief's Top 10 Cash Management Platforms, a list recognizing financial technology platforms that help corporate treasury and finance teams manage cash flow visibility and liquidity optimization across global enterprises.

Finance Chief's write-up highlighted C2FO's distinct approach among the platforms named: rather than fixed, pre-arranged financing schedules, C2FO's marketplace lets enterprise buyers and suppliers negotiate early invoice payment directly, giving buyers a way to turn surplus cash into risk-free yield while injecting liquidity into supplier networks without traditional lending overhead.

For treasury teams, that distinction reflects a specific problem C2FO was built to solve: approved invoices sitting on the books represent liquidity that's already earned but not yet accessible. C2FO's platform gives treasury real-time visibility into that liquidity and lets them decide, invoice by invoice, whether to fund early payment with their own cash or third-party capital — capturing returns on excess liquidity on one side while giving suppliers faster, collateral-free access to funding on the other.

"Treasury teams don't need another lending product — they need control over cash they've already earned," said Alexander "Sandy" Kemper, CEO. "That's the gap this platform closes: turning an approved invoice into a decision a treasurer can act on today, instead of a fixed term they have to wait out. This recognition tells us more finance leaders are thinking about working capital that way."

Elevated borrowing costs and ongoing supply chain pressure have pushed working capital from a back-office treasury function to a board-level priority, with finance leaders looking past static payment terms and legacy debt tools toward on-demand, technology-enabled liquidity. C2FO's Name Your Rate® marketplace, which is backed by proprietary cash flow forecasting and market intelligence, is one of the platforms driving that shift, having delivered more than $525 billion in on-demand funding to businesses in more than 100 countries with zero credit losses since the company's founding in 2008.

C2FO continues to expand its global network and technology platform, helping enterprises strengthen supplier relationships, improve liquidity, optimize returns on excess cash, and navigate increasingly complex economic conditions.

Learn more at www.c2fo.com.

About C2FO C2FO is the global leader in on-demand working capital solutions, helping businesses improve liquidity through a marketplace that connects enterprise buyers with their suppliers. Through its patented Name Your Rate® technology, C2FO enables suppliers to receive payment earlier while allowing buyers to optimize returns on available cash.

Media Contact: Ena Do, Brand Communications, C2FO, [email protected]

SOURCE C2FO