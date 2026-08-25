C2FO Named to Finance Chief's Top 10 Accounts Receivable Solutions List

Among a list of largely traditional receivables (AR) tools, C2FO's approach is different: beyond automating AR workflows, its marketplace turns approved invoices into immediate cash on the supplier's terms.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C2FO, the world's largest platform for working capital, was named to Finance Chief's Top 10 Accounts Receivable (AR) Solutions list published Aug. 19, 2026. The list recognizes platforms that businesses rely on to manage AR and strengthen liquidity. Most take the same approach: automate AR processes so receivables move through administrative channels in a more automated way. C2FO's model works differently, converting approved invoices into immediate cash rather than just streamlining back-office workflows.

Volatile interest rates and tighter liquidity have made access to capital a board-level concern for businesses of every size, and small and mid-sized suppliers often feel that pressure first. Turning approved invoices into cash faster doesn't just improve one balance sheet; it changes how capital circulates through a supply chain, and by extension, through the broader economy.

Through C2FO's patented Name Your Rate® technology, businesses around the world can choose to be paid early, at a rate they set, gaining debt-free liquidity instead of waiting out the invoice term. Their customers fund that early payment with their own cash or capital provided by C2FO's funding network of banks, capturing a discount that lowers what it pays for goods and services already received, while giving suppliers reliable access to cash beyond traditional financing. No loan is issued on either side. Since inception in 2008, C2FO has facilitated more than $525 billion in funding for businesses in over 180 countries and territories.

"It's an honor to be named alongside these platforms," said Ragui Selwanes, President & COO Americas. "At C2FO, we believe every business should have the capital it needs to thrive—not someday, but the moment the work is done. That's what we deliver: fast, flexible, debt-free capital for businesses of any size. When capital moves faster, it doesn't just improve one company's cash position. It strengthens the whole economy."

About C2FO

C2FO is the world's largest platform for working capital. Our mission is to deliver a future in which every company in the world has the capital it needs to grow. By connecting businesses to on-demand working capital solutions, we help them improve cash flow and build more resilient supply chains. Learn more at C2FO.com.

Media Contact: Ena Do, Brand Manager, C2FO, [email protected]

Frequently Asked Questions

How does C2FO differ from others on this list? Most of the platforms on this list automate the operational side of AR: invoicing, cash application, collections, and dispute management. C2FO's marketplace works upstream. It converts an already-approved invoice into cash on a timeline and at a rate the supplier chooses.

How does C2FO's Name Your Rate® technology work? A supplier with an approved invoice sets the rate they're willing to accept for early payment. A buyer funds it, using its own cash or third-party capital. No loan is issued.

Is C2FO a lender? No. C2FO facilitates a transaction between a buyer and a supplier on an already approved invoice. No debt or collateral is involved.

How does C2FO help the broader economy? When buyers let their suppliers convert approved invoices into cash on their own terms, capital moves more freely through the supply chain instead of sitting in receivables. That matters for suppliers, who need the cash to grow, and it helps keep trade moving through tighter economic cycles. This accelerated liquidity directly affects employment: research by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the World Bank indicates that every $1 million in financing provided to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in developing countries creates an average of 16.3 direct jobs over a two-year period. By unlocking working capital, C2FO helps businesses fuel that kind of critical job creation and economic growth.

Do buyers benefit, or is this just for suppliers? Both. Suppliers get paid sooner. Buyers can strengthen their margins while supporting the suppliers they depend on.

SOURCE C2FO