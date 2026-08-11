C3 Appoints Boryana Borisova Vice President of Product

Borisova brings direct CMMC implementation, operations, and assessment readiness experience to lead the strategy and roadmap for C3's product portfolio

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C3, a cybersecurity and compliance solutions provider purpose-built for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base, today named Boryana Borisova Vice President of Product. She will lead the strategy, roadmap, and market direction for C3's product portfolio, including the C3 CMMC Reference Architecture, C3 Command, and C3 Catalyst.

"Bory brings deep technical expertise, firsthand CMMC implementation experience, and a clear understanding of how compliance must work across the entire business," said Ryan Heidorn, CTO, C3. "That combination in a product leader is rare, and it is what will let us turn what customers face in the field into products that are practical, scalable, and defensible. This role strengthens the connection between our product strategy and the outcomes defense contractors need as cybersecurity and compliance requirements evolve."

Borisova brings six years of experience in the CMMC ecosystem. Before joining C3, she held technology leadership roles at BDO Public Sector, where her work spanned cloud operations, cybersecurity compliance, and CMMC implementation. Earlier in her career, she worked within Caterpillar's government-contracting organization, helping interpret emerging CMMC requirements, define scope, educate stakeholders, and plan implementation across a complex operating environment.

Working with CTO Ryan Heidorn, Borisova will serve as product owner for the C3 CMMC Reference Architecture and guide the evolution of C3 Command and C3 Catalyst. She will work across engineering, service delivery, and go-to-market teams to keep C3's products responsive to customer feedback, regulatory developments, and lessons from assessments. Borisova will also represent C3's product perspective through industry education and thought leadership.

"I have spent my career on the practitioner side of the CMMC journey, working through the technical, operational, and organizational realities that determine whether a program succeeds," said Borisova. "I joined C3 because of the people and product foundation behind its approach. My focus is to bring that operator's perspective into every stage of the product lifecycle, so defense contractors have a clear, defensible path from implementation through assessment and ongoing compliance."

Borisova's appointment reinforces C3's continued investment in scalable, secure, and compliance-ready products and services for the Defense Industrial Base.

For more information, visit c3isit.com.

About C3

C3 implements and manages IT, cybersecurity, and compliance solutions that enable defense contractors to meet Department of War Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements. C3 specializes in building and maintaining secure environments that protect sensitive information across the Defense Industrial Base. C3's CMMC service offerings guide organizations through the full compliance lifecycle—from strategy and system design to implementation and assessment readiness.

SOURCE C3