C3 Strengthens Security Operations Leadership to Support Continued Growth

Ryan Heidorn and Cyrus Robinson assume new roles as C3 expands security operations capabilities for the Defense Industrial Base

ARLINGTON, Va., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 today announced leadership updates designed to support the company's continued growth across cybersecurity, managed security services, AI and CMMC-focused service delivery for the Defense Industrial Base.

As part of the transition, Ryan Heidorn will continue leading C3's technical and compliance strategy while assuming responsibility for the company's AI initiatives, including implementation, governance and responsible adoption across the business. Cyrus Robinson has been named Senior Vice President of Security Operations, where he will lead C3's Managed Security Services organization and oversee security operations delivery for C3's internal environment, commercial clients and Defense Industrial Base customers.

Jason Ingalls, who helped lead the integration of Ingalls Information Security into C3 and expand the company's cybersecurity service capabilities, will transition from an operational leadership role into a Board Advisor position. In this strategic advisory capacity, Ingalls will continue supporting C3's long-term cybersecurity and innovation strategy, with a focus on emerging technologies and specialized cybersecurity initiatives.

"These leadership updates reflect the next phase of C3's growth as we continue expanding our cybersecurity, compliance and managed security capabilities for highly regulated customers," said Marc Patoni, CEO, C3. "Ryan, Cyrus and Jason each bring distinct expertise that is critical to where we are headed as a company. By aligning our technical strategy, security operations and strategic advisory capabilities around the needs of the Defense Industrial Base, we are strengthening our ability to deliver scalable, assessment-ready services while continuing to innovate for customers facing increasingly complex security and compliance requirements."

For more information, visit c3isit.com.

About C3

C3 implements and manages IT, cybersecurity, and compliance solutions that enable defense contractors to meet Department of War Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements. C3 specializes in building and maintaining secure environments that protect sensitive information across the Defense Industrial Base. C3's CMMC service offerings guide organizations through the full compliance lifecycle—from strategy and system design to implementation and assessment readiness.

SOURCE C3