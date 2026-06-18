Cabana Expands Into the San Francisco Bay Area with Acquisition of Aqua Pool Company

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabana, the fast-growing, tech-enabled pool service company, is extending its reach in California with the acquisition of Aqua Pool Company, an established pool business based in Concord servicing 1,300+ customers. The deal marks another step in Cabana's mission to build the first national brand in residential pool care.

Founded in 1992, Aqua Pool Company has served the East Bay for 34 years, building a reputation for quality work, consistency, and dependable customer service. With deep local roots and a highly experienced team, Aqua has earned the trust of homeowners across the region—making it a strong cultural and operational fit for Cabana.

"Aqua Pool Company has built something real over the years—a loyal customer base and a team that takes pride in their work," said Jeremy Yamaguchi, founder of Cabana. "That's exactly the kind of company we want to partner with. We're focused on carrying their reputation forward and giving the team the tools, technology, and room to grow."

This acquisition strengthens Cabana's footprint in Northern California and supports its broader strategy of partnering with owner-led pool companies that want to preserve what they've built while joining a larger vision. Cabana continues to scale through thoughtful acquisitions and a people-first approach.

Todd Ferro, owner of Aqua Pool Company, shared: "After more than three decades building Aqua, finding the right partner mattered to me. Cabana shares the standards we've always held and brings the tools to keep serving our customers and supporting our team well into the future. I'm proud of what we built and confident in where it's headed"

With this move, Cabana further establishes itself as a home for top-tier local pool companies—raising the bar for service, technician support, and customer experience across the country.

About Cabana

Cabana is a leading, tech-enabled pool service company on a mission to modernize the $10B pool care industry. In an industry long overlooked by innovation, Cabana stands apart by putting technicians first—equipping them with cutting-edge tools, world-class training, and real career growth. Cabana services 5,000+ residential and commercial customers across the region, with a growing team of professionals committed to raising the bar for pool care—one crystal-clear pool at a time.

About Aqua Pool Company

Founded in 1992, Aqua Pool Company has been a fixture of pool care in the East Bay for 34 years. Known for its craftsmanship, reliability, and commitment to customer trust, Aqua has built lasting relationships with homeowners throughout the region. Aqua also operates a growing pool construction and renovation business. With a tenured team and a track record of doing the work the right way, Aqua Pool Company represents the best of local pool service.

Media Contact:

Jeremy Yamaguchi

[email protected]

SOURCE Cabana Pools