H&H Pool Services Joins Cabana, Adding a 50-Year East Bay Legacy

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H&H Pool Services, one of the East Bay's longest-running pool companies, has joined Cabana. Founded in the San Francisco East Bay in the early 70's by David Hawes, H&H has been a fixture of East Bay pool care serving homeowners from Newark and Fremont to most cities in the greater Bay Area. Hawes served as President and Chief Financial Officer of the Independent Pool and Spa Service Association (IPSSA). He has also served as a director of Pool Industry Expo and teaches seminars several times a year to help educate the industry about Customer Service and Profitability. H&H brings more than 50 years of service and repair experience, and one of the most respected names in the trade, to Cabana's growing operation.

"David has spent decades proving that exceptional quality and attention to detail work, and his team reflects that," said Jeremy Yamaguchi, founder of Cabana. "Bringing H&H aboard is exactly the kind of partnership we're built for. Our job now is to support the team and give them room to keep growing."

For Cabana, H&H is more than added coverage in Northern California. Hawes' emphasis on disciplined operations and developing technicians closely mirrors Cabana's own thesis: that a fragmented, under-modernized industry is best served by professionalizing it with stronger tools, real training, and genuine career paths for the people in the field.

"It was important to me that any potential partnership with my business, reflected the attention to detail and emphasis on quality workmanship that we have maintained for the last 5 decades," said David Hawes, Founder of H&H. "From the very beginning, I felt the Cabana team aligned with my goals of providing professional quality results for my clients. This was the reason I was able to move forward with the sale and integration."

The acquisition expands Cabana's presence across the Bay Area and continues its strategy of partnering with established, owner-led pool companies.

About Cabana

Cabana is a leading, tech-enabled pool service company on a mission to modernize the $10B pool care industry. In an industry long overlooked by innovation, Cabana stands apart by putting technicians first and equipping them with cutting-edge tools, world-class training, and real career growth. Cabana services 5,000+ residential and commercial customers across the region, with a growing team of professionals committed to raising the bar for pool care—one crystal-clear pool at a time.

About H&H Pool Services

H&H Pool Services has served the East Bay since the early 1970's. Founded by David Hawes, who grew up in the pool business and went on to help lead the industry through IPSSA and the Pool Industry Expo, H&H specializes in residential pool service and repair, with particular depth in Pentair and Jandy equipment. The company is known across the region for its technical expertise and long-tenured customer relationships.

CONTACT: Jeremy Yamaguchi, [email protected]

SOURCE Cabana Pools