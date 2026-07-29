Cable and Fiber ISPs in a New Three-Year Spending Cycle, Peaking in 2028 According to Dell'Oro Group

Component Shortages Causing CPE Cost Increases Could Derail Expansion Plans

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Broadband Access Equipment market is forecasted to grow at an average annual rate of 0.5 percent from 2026 to 2030, with total revenue peaking in 2028, driven by ongoing DOCSIS 4.0 and fiber expansion by cable and fiber ISPs. The forecast has increased slightly from January 2026 due to expected higher equipment prices for at least the next year.

"Large-scale DOCSIS 4.0 and XGS-PON upgrade and expansion projects are well underway, though the increasing bill-of-materials costs for residential CPE threaten to further growing gaps in homes passed and connected," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "From limiting their purchases of high-end Wi-Fi 7 gateways to expanding their refurbishing programs, ISPs are sorting through all available options to secure subscribers and provide the best service," added Heynen.

Additional highlights from the Broadband Access & Home Networking 5-Year July 2026 Forecast Report:

PON equipment revenue is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 1.6 percent from 2026 to 2030, driven largely by XGS-PON deployments in North America, EMEA, and CALA, as well as FTTR (Fiber to the Room) deployments in China.

Revenue for Cable Distributed Access Equipment (Virtual CCAP, Remote PHY Devices, Remote MACPHY Devices, and Remote OLTs) is expected to peak in 2028 and 2029, as operators continue their DOCSIS 4.0 and early fiber deployments.

Revenue for Wi-Fi 7 residential routers and broadband CPE with WLAN will grow steadily through 2030, despite lower total unit shipments, owing to higher expected ASPs.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Broadband Access & Home Networking 5-Year Forecast Report provides a complete overview of the Broadband Access market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments for PON, Cable, Fixed Wireless, and DSL equipment. Covered equipment includes Converged Cable Access Platforms (CCAP), Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), DSL Access Multiplexers (DSLAMs), PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), Customer Premises Equipment ([CPE] for Cable, DSL, PON, Fixed Wireless), along with Residential WLAN Equipment, including Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7, and Wi-Fi 8 Gateways and Routers. For more information about the report, please contact [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group