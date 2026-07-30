Cable Operators Accelerate Outside Plant Investments, Record Spending on Amplifiers Expected, According to Dell'Oro Group

Investments to Peak in 2027, as Operators Prepare for DOCSIS 4.0

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, total 2026 Cable Outside Plant Equipment revenues are expected to increase 20 percent year-over-year (Y/Y), driven largely by a surge in new 1.8 GHz amplifiers and new DAA and GAP (Generic Access Platform) Nodes to support Remote PHY and Remote OLT deployments. The market will continue to increase, peaking in 2027, as operators continue to add more capacity and resilience through smart amplifiers and nodes.

"2025 was the first of a four-year spending cycle to boost broadband speeds, while also dramatically improving the reliability and PNM (Proactive Network Maintenance) capabilities of their outside plant," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President of Broadband Access and Home Networking market research at Dell'Oro Group. "These upgrades will result in a significant increase in spending on optical nodes, amplifiers, and passive equipment, including taps and hardline splitters, through 2028," added Heynen.

Additional highlights from the Cable Outside Plant Equipment Advanced Research Report:

Global Cable Outside Plant Equipment revenues is projected to peak in 2027, when the largest number of tier one operators in North America are expected to be in the middle of their amplifier, node, and passives upgrades for mid- and high-split DOCSIS 3.1 and DOCSIS 4.0 service deployment.

The North American market will dominate Cable Outside Plant Equipment revenue, as operators in other regions either continue with DOCSIS 3.1 or increasingly overbuild with fiber.

Nearly 10 M new amplifiers are expected to be deployed during this cycle, nearly all with transponders or DOCSIS modems onboard to dramatically improve their fault detection and resolution capabilities.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Cable Outside Plant Equipment Advanced Research Report includes 5-year market forecasts for Optical Nodes, including DAA and Generic Access Platform (GAP) Nodes, Amplifiers, and Passives, including Taps, Hardline Splitters, and Power Inserters. Amplifiers are also segmented by technology, including 1.2 GHz, 1.2 GHz full duplex, and 1.8 GHz. The report also includes regional subscriber forecasts for cable broadband subscribers. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group