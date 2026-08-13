CAI Software Acquires LLumin; Expanding CMMS Capabilities for Process and Discrete Manufacturers

LLumin's enterprise-grade maintenance management capabilities strengthen CAI's Manufacturing platform across industrial manufacturing

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAI Software, LLC ("CAI"), a global provider of industry-specific software solutions for manufacturing organizations, today announced the acquisition of LLumin, a purpose-built industrial CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) company serving complex mid-market and enterprise manufacturers.

LLumin is a purpose-built industrial CMMS that helps manufacturers shift from reactive to predictive maintenance. The LLumin platform tracks every asset, its lifecycle, and all associated maintenance and work activities across a facility to reduce unplanned downtime, enable condition-based and AI-assisted predictive maintenance, and connect asset and maintenance data to manufacturers' existing ERP, MES, and SCADA/PLC environments.

Today's news follows CAI's recent acquisition of advanced planning and scheduling capabilities via the acquisition of PlanetTogether and furthers the company's strategy of deepening its portfolio to drive actionable insights and analytics for manufacturers looking to automate day-to-day plant operations and shop floor management. LLumin's CMMS improves asset reliability and ensures market-leading machine uptime. Together, they connect what's running on the production floor to what keeps it running in the maintenance bay, in a single view.

"Every manufacturer we work with relies on machine uptime — when the machines on the floor go down, the business suffers," said Brent Pietrzak, CEO of CAI. "Acquiring LLumin CMMS+ is exactly the right next step for our platform. CAI's products already track every job and every machine event moving through a plant. LLumin adds the piece that keeps those machines running: real-time condition monitoring, predictive maintenance alerts, and automated work orders that catch a failure before it impacts a production line. Together, we give manufacturers one connected system to run the plant and keep it running — something they can't build themselves at this speed or this cost."

"What CAI brings is investment, industrial customer relationships, and go-to-market scale to keep building on what's already working," said Ed Garibian, CEO of LLumin. "LLumin CMMS+ has real traction with some of the most complex manufacturers in the world. Joining CAI means we can accelerate the roadmap, expand our reach, and keep doing what our customers rely on us for with greater depth and velocity."

Ed Garibian, who founded and has led LLumin as CEO, will continue with the company, leading CMMS for CAI.

LLumin, now operating as CAI LLumin, will continue to be sold and supported as a standalone product. CAI will continue investing in LLumin's roadmap.

About CAI LLumin

CAI LLumin is a purpose-built industrial CMMS for complex manufacturers and industrial environments. Its predictive maintenance, work order management, and asset lifecycle capabilities help manufacturers in aerospace and defense, automotive, and heavy industrial sectors shift from reactive to predictive maintenance. For more information, visit LLumin.com.

About CAI Software

CAI builds digital work execution platforms and manufacturing software that give organizations greater clarity and control. With more than 45 years of experience, CAI serves customers in 15+ core industries including process manufacturing, discrete manufacturing, and graphic communications across 10+ countries. CAI pairs deep industry expertise with practical technology to replace disconnected processes with integrated digital workflows that improve visibility, compliance, and decision-making in real-world industrial environments. For more information, visit caisoft.com.

About Advisors:

CAI's exclusive advisors include Paul Hastings as legal counsel and Maven Advisors as Financial and Tax diligence advisors for the acquisition.

Kaizen Equity Partners served as LLumin's exclusive investment banking advisor for the acquisition.

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SOURCE CAI