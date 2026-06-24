CAI Software Acquires PlanetTogether; Strengthening Advanced Planning and Scheduling Capabilities Across Manufacturing

PlanetTogether's APS solutions enhance CAI's manufacturing software portfolio across 15 plus core industries

SALT LAKE CITY, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAI Software, LLC (" CAI "), a global provider of industry-specific software solutions for manufacturing organizations, today announced the acquisition of PlanetTogether, a leading provider of Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) software for process and discrete manufacturers. The acquisition strengthens CAI's leadership in manufacturing software by adding sophisticated production scheduling, capacity planning, and constraint-based optimization to the CAI portfolio.

PlanetTogether joins CAI's manufacturing software portfolio, which spans ERP, MES, and shop-floor execution. PlanetTogether's APS capabilities help manufacturers reduce replanning time, optimize multi-plant capacity, and run scenarios before committing changes on the shop floor.

"Our customers have been asking for advanced planning and scheduling capabilities they can trust alongside the ERP, MES, and shop-floor solutions they already rely on CAI for. Welcoming the team and their products into CAI deepens what we can offer manufacturers across our 15 plus core industries," said Brent Pietrzak, CEO of CAI.

"I am proud of what the PlanetTogether team has built and grateful to our customers for their trust along the way," said Jim Cerra, founder of PlanetTogether. "Joining CAI gives our customers and team the resources, scale, and industry depth to accelerate what we started, and I have full confidence in CAI to lead the next chapter."

PlanetTogether, now rebranded as "CAI PlanetTogether" will continue to be sold and supported as a standalone product. CAI will continue investing in PlanetTogether's product roadmap—including AI, advanced analytics, and cloud development—supported by CAI's R&D center of excellence.

About PlanetTogether

PlanetTogether is a leading provider of Advanced Planning and Scheduling software for process and discrete manufacturers. Its constraint-based scheduling, what-if simulation, and ERP integration capabilities help manufacturers optimize production across multi-plant, multi-resource environments. Headquartered in San Diego, PlanetTogether serves customers across food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, chemicals, and industrial verticals. For more information, visit planettogether.com.

About CAI

CAI builds digital work execution platforms and manufacturing software that give organizations greater clarity and control. With more than 45 years of experience, CAI serves customers in 15+ core industries—including process manufacturing, discrete manufacturing, and graphic communications—across 10+ countries. CAI pairs deep industry expertise with practical technology to replace disconnected processes with integrated digital workflows that improve visibility, compliance, and decision-making in real-world industrial environments. For more information, visit caisoft.com.

About Advisors:

CAI's exclusive advisors include Paul Hastings as legal counsel and Maven Advisory as Financial diligence advisors for the acquisition.

KPMG Corporate Finance served as PlanetTogether's exclusive investment banking advisor for the acquisition.

For more information please contact:

CAI Software

800.422.4782

[email protected]

SOURCE CAI