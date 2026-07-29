Califia Farms Brightens Up the Grocery Aisle With Two Limited-Edition Banana Crème Launches

Plant-based pioneer introduces Simple & Organic Banana Crème Almond Creamer and Banana Crème Almondmilk Latte, the latest café flavor trend, nationwide

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Califia Farms®, the leading, premium, plant-based beverage brand, announced two new limited-edition coffee offerings today, inspired by consumer appetite for playful, café-inspired flavors at home: Banana Crème Almondmilk Latte and Simple & Organic Banana Crème Almond Creamer. With these launches, Califia gives consumers a delicious new way to enjoy the taste of banana in their daily coffee ritual with simple, plant-based ingredients they know and love.

Califia Farms Simple & Organic Banana Crème Almond Creamer and Banana Crème Almondmilk Latte

Known to deliver the creaminess coffee drinkers crave with plant-based goodness, Califia has built a strong following across its portfolio, from creamers to ready-to-drink offerings. The brand's fresh, innovative take on banana crème gives joy-seeking consumers a uniquely delicious way to bring more creativity to their coffee moments. The new Simple & Organic Banana Crème Almond Creamer uses real banana puree for velvety creaminess that can be swirled into hot or iced coffee, while Banana Crème Almondmilk Latte blends bold coffee, creamy almondmilk, and real banana puree for a smooth, sippable pick-me-up. Both are made with pantry-friendly ingredients and no oils or gums to deliver the signature great taste Califia is known for.

"Califia is a brand built around joy and better-for-you beverages that bring the irresistible goodness of plants to consumers," said Suzanne Ginestro, Chief Marketing Officer at Califia Farms. "The banana boom allowed us to embrace the first delightful, creamy sip of Banana Crème in a way that's delicious, accessible, and unmistakably Califia."

Together, these launches reflect Califia's continued leadership in plant-based innovation and its commitment to simple products that reflect what consumers want to try, taste, and enjoy with family and friends. Whether poured over ice, stirred into a morning cup, or enjoyed as an afternoon treat, Califia's new Banana Crème offerings make it easy to bring a little coffeehouse creativity home:

Simple & Organic Banana Crème Almond Creamer – Made with real banana puree and organic almond milk, this limited-edition creamer brings creamy banana flavor to every cup. USDA Certified Organic and made without gums or oils, it blends beautifully into hot or iced coffee for a smooth, subtly sweet finish. $6.49 MSRP; 25.4oz.

Made with real banana puree and organic almond milk, this limited-edition creamer brings creamy banana flavor to every cup. USDA Certified Organic and made without gums or oils, it blends beautifully into hot or iced coffee for a smooth, subtly sweet finish. $6.49 MSRP; 25.4oz. Banana Crème Almondmilk Latte – Bold coffee, creamy almond milk, and real banana puree blend together in perfect harmony in this limited-edition latte. Smooth, creamy, and made with plant-based ingredients and no oils or gums, it delivers a delicious, café-quality sip at home. Shake, pour over ice, and enjoy. $6.49 MSRP; 48oz.

Digital assets are available to view and download here. To learn more about Califia's journey to create irresistibly good plant-based options, follow along on social at @califiafarms and online at www.califiafarms.com . To find Califia products near you, visit the brand's online store locator.

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-uh-FEE-ahh" like California)

Califia Farms is committed to bringing the irresistible goodness of plants to people. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia is dedicated to creating the simplest, most irresistible dairy-free options possible. Using nutritionally sound ingredients that serve a clear purpose, Califia strives to make every sip, every recipe, and every ritual as nourishing as it is delicious. The brand's range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, brewed-to-blend coffees, teas, and juices is made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Driven by shifting consumer demands for clean and sustainable products, Califia introduced hugely successful organic options with simple ingredients in 2023. The company continues to reduce its footprint, contribute to resilient agriculture, and accelerate the circular economy through actions like converting to 100% recycled plastic in all its bottles, and working with almond growers to plant organic crops. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K. with a brand presence in several other countries.

SOURCE Califia Farms