Califia Farms Expands Simple & Organic Portfolio with its First-Ever Soymilk Launch

Simple & Organic Soymilk features 8g of protein per serving, bolstering the brand's innovative Simple & Organic platform alongside two new Simple & Organic creamer flavors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Califia Farms® , a leading, premium, plant-based beverage brand, kicks off 2026 with milestone additions to its best-selling Simple & Organic platform, anchored by the launch of Simple & Organic Soymilk. Debuting alongside Califia's first-ever Soymilk are two new Simple & Organic creamer flavors – Sweet Crème and Salted Caramel – as well as updated core creamer recipes and all-new Cold Brew and Matcha blends with Almondmilk. Califia's mission to bring the irresistible goodness of plants to people has never been simpler.

Califia Farms Simple & Organic Soymilk

Simple & Organic Soymilk, available in both 48oz and 32oz bottles, joins the existing Almond-, Oat-, Coconut-, Vanilla Almond-, and Cashewmilk varieties. Made with simple, pantry-friendly, and organic ingredients, each milk is crafted to deliver Califia's signature creamy texture and taste with no oils or gums, just dairy-free goodness. Califia's reimagined Simple & Organic Soymilk brings the soymilk category its first meaningful innovation in years. Consumers can enjoy 8g of protein, a smooth, creamy, and delicious taste that's made with only three simple ingredients: organic soybeans, water, and sea salt.

"Since it first launched in 2023, our Simple & Organic line has become a fan favorite. Introducing Soymilk bolsters the power of choice for our customers who have resonated with more pantry-friendly options," said Suzanne Ginestro, Chief Marketing Officer at Califia Farms. "Our goal has always been to offer more plant-based choices that fit different lifestyles and taste preferences. Soy has seen an 8% consumption boost amongst Gen Z, citing protein-benefits*; we're excited to offer soymilk drinkers a new, premium, protein-packed, and simple option that captures Califia's irresistible goodness."

Launched in 2024, Califia's Simple & Organic Almond Creamers gained mass momentum across the marketplace. Inspired by consumer's ongoing focus on better-for-you options, two new Simple & Organic Creamer flavors – Sweet Crème and Salted Caramel – join the lineup of Vanilla, Brown Sugar, Lavender, and Pistachio. Both are crafted with simple, plant-based ingredients, providing a delectable plant-based sweetness to everyday coffee moments with no gums and no oils.

Califia's core creamers and coffee and tea blends are simpler than ever with pantry-friendly ingredients. Core creamer recipes are now made without oils or gums, while retaining the rich, smooth taste fans love. The updated lineup includes French Vanilla, Caramel, Toasted Hazelnut, and Unsweetened Almond Creamer, each crafted to blend beautifully into hot or iced coffee.

All new for 2026 are Coffee and Tea Blends: Vanilla Cold Brew with Almondmilk, Unsweetened Matcha with Almondmilk, and Brown Sugar Cold Brew with Almondmilk. Made with only simple ingredients for a smooth, balanced, and slightly sweet flavor, these blends were created for customization. Each café-quality delight can be tweaked with your favorite sweeteners or toppings or sipped straight for a light boost of caffeine.

To round out the innovation, Califia's Simple & Organic Coconutmilk arrives in a new 32oz format. Crafted with pure coconut cream and coconut water for a smooth, irresistibly good plant-based option made without oils or gums, Organic Coconutmilk is versatile in matchas, cooking, baking, and more.

Together, these launches underscore Califia's leadership in plant-based innovation and its commitment to transparency, taste, and quality across every product:

Simple & Organic Soymilk – Smooth and creamy with a naturally mild, neutral flavor that's delicious enough to sip straight. Packed with 8g of protein and made with only 3 simple ingredients: soybeans, water, sea salt. $5.99 MSRP; 32oz and $6.99 MSRP; 48oz.

Smooth and creamy with a naturally mild, neutral flavor that's delicious enough to sip straight. Packed with 8g of protein and made with only 3 simple ingredients: soybeans, water, sea salt. $5.99 MSRP; 32oz and $6.99 MSRP; 48oz. Simple & Organic Sweet Crème Almond Creamer – This simple plant-based creamer is made to blend smoothly into hot or iced coffee, adding a touch of sweetness and irresistible flavor without oils or gums. $6.99 MSRP; 25.4oz.

This simple plant-based creamer is made to blend smoothly into hot or iced coffee, adding a touch of sweetness and irresistible flavor without oils or gums. $6.99 MSRP; 25.4oz. Simple & Organic Salted Caramel Almond Creamer – The rich, sweet flavor of salted caramel plus organic almond milk and a dash of sea salt swirl smoothly into hot or iced coffee. $6.99 MSRP; 25.4oz.

The rich, sweet flavor of salted caramel plus organic almond milk and a dash of sea salt swirl smoothly into hot or iced coffee. $6.99 MSRP; 25.4oz. French Vanilla Almond Creamer – The smooth, classic taste of French Vanilla made with simple, pantry-friendly ingredients and no gums or oils. Blends beautifully into coffee, transforming your daily cup into a comforting ritual that feels like a treat. $5.49 MSRP; 25.4oz.

The smooth, classic taste of French Vanilla made with simple, pantry-friendly ingredients and no gums or oils. Blends beautifully into coffee, transforming your daily cup into a comforting ritual that feels like a treat. $5.49 MSRP; 25.4oz. Caramel Almond Creamer – Sweet caramel brings joy to every cup, making your coffee taste like a special treat: no syrup needed. Made with simple, pantry-friendly ingredients and no gums or oils. $5.49 MSRP; 25.4oz.

Sweet caramel brings joy to every cup, making your coffee taste like a special treat: no syrup needed. Made with simple, pantry-friendly ingredients and no gums or oils. $5.49 MSRP; 25.4oz. Toasted Hazelnut Almond Creamer – Warm, nutty hazelnut richness transforms your everyday coffee into a cozy, flavorful treat. Made with simple, pantry-friendly ingredients and no gums or oils. $5.49 MSRP; 25.4oz.

Warm, nutty hazelnut richness transforms your everyday coffee into a cozy, flavorful treat. Made with simple, pantry-friendly ingredients and no gums or oils. $5.49 MSRP; 25.4oz. Unsweetened Almond Creamer – Even without sugar, this creamer adds a velvety, dairy-free creaminess that elevates every cup. Made with simple, pantry-friendly ingredients and no gums or oils. $5.49 MSRP; 25.4oz.

Even without sugar, this creamer adds a velvety, dairy-free creaminess that elevates every cup. Made with simple, pantry-friendly ingredients and no gums or oils. $5.49 MSRP; 25.4oz. Vanilla Cold Brews with Almondmilk – Bold arabica beans, creamy almond milk, and warm vanilla swirl together for a smooth café-quality coffee you can enjoy anytime. $5.99; MSRP; 48oz.

Bold arabica beans, creamy almond milk, and warm vanilla swirl together for a smooth café-quality coffee you can enjoy anytime. $5.99; MSRP; 48oz. Unsweetened Matcha with Almondmilk – Plant-based and simple ingredients come together with zero oils or gums for a balanced matcha that's both bold and smooth. $5.99; MSRP; 48oz.

Plant-based and simple ingredients come together with zero oils or gums for a balanced matcha that's both bold and smooth. $5.99; MSRP; 48oz. Brown Sugar Cold Brew with Almondmilk – A smooth, subtly sweet cold brew made with only simple plant-based ingredients. $5.99; MSRP; 48oz.

Digital assets are available to view and download here . To learn more about Califia's journey to create irresistibly good plant-based options, follow along on social at @califiafarms and online at www.califiafarms.com .

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-uh-FEE-ahh" like California)

Califia Farms is committed to bringing the irresistible goodness of plants to people. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia is dedicated to creating the simplest, most irresistible dairy-free options possible. Using nutritionally sound ingredients that serve a clear purpose, Califia strives to make every sip, every recipe, and every ritual as nourishing as it is delicious. The brand's range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, brewed-to-blend coffees, teas, and juices is made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Driven by shifting consumer demands for clean and sustainable products, Califia introduced hugely successful organic options with simple ingredients in 2023. The company continues to reduce its footprint, contribute to resilient agriculture, and accelerate the circular economy through actions like converting to 100% recycled plastic in all its bottles, and working with almond growers to plant organic crops. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K. with a brand presence in several other countries.

SOURCE Califia Farms