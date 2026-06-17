California Academy of Family Physicians Names Scott J. Hershman, MD, FACEHP, CHCP as Vice President of Education and Professional Development

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Academy of Family Physicians (CAFP) is pleased to announce the addition of Scott J. Hershman, MD, FACEHP, CHCP as Vice President of Education and Professional Development. In this role, he will lead CAFP's continuing medical education (CME) and professional development work, advancing innovative and high-quality learning opportunities that support family physicians across California and beyond.

Dr. Hershman brings more than 15 years of experience in CME and professional development across nonprofit, academic, and association-aligned environments. He has led comprehensive education portfolios that include multiple live and online learning formats and has deep expertise in accreditation, and outcomes-based education.

"Scott brings a thoughtful, collaborative approach to advancing physician education, along with a deep understanding of how to design learning that is practical, evidence-based, and aligned with the realities of clinical care," said Lisa Folberg, CAFP CEO. "We are thrilled to welcome him to CAFP and confident that his leadership will further strengthen our ability to support family physicians and the communities they serve."

Most recently, Dr. Hershman served in senior leadership roles at Knowfully Medical Education/CME Outfitters, where he oversaw hundreds of accredited activities annually. He has partnered closely with physician leaders, education oversight committees, and external stakeholders to design and deliver education aligned with practice needs and professional development goals. His work has also focused on expanding partnerships, strengthening educational infrastructure, and advancing innovative approaches to learning, including technology-enabled and AI-supported education models.

"I'm excited to join CAFP and contribute to an organization that plays such a vital role in supporting family physicians across California," said Dr. Hershman. "My experience working across nonprofits, academic institutions, and professional societies has given me deep appreciation for the unique challenges and opportunities in advancing physician education. I look forward to partnering with CAFP's talented team and physician leaders to build on the strong foundation already in place and expand education that meaningfully supports clinicians in their practice and their communities."

Throughout his career, Dr. Hershman has demonstrated a strong commitment to health equity, workforce development, and continuous quality improvement. He has held numerous leadership roles within national continuing education organizations and has contributed to advancing accreditation standards and educational best practices across the field.

He officially began his role with CAFP in May 2026.

About the California Academy of Family Physicians: With more than 10,000 members, including active practicing family physicians, residents in family medicine, and medical students interested in the specialty, CAFP is the largest primary care medical society in California. Family physicians are trained to treat an entire family's medical needs, addressing the whole spectrum of life's medical challenges. Family physicians serve a broad base of patients in urban, suburban and rural areas, often in California's most underserved areas.

SOURCE California Academy of Family Physicians