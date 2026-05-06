The California Academy of Family Physicians Endorses Xavier Becerra for California Governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Academy of Family Physicians (CAFP), with more than 10,000 members across the state, is proud to announce its endorsement of Xavier Becerra for Governor of California.

In an historic endorsement, the nonpartisan physician association is endorsing a gubernatorial candidate for the first time in the organization's 78 year history. "This is an extraordinary opportunity to support a candidate who deeply values primary care and has the experience to make meaningful improvements in health equity and access," said Dr. Kim Yu, MD, CAFP President.

Xavier Becerra would bring an unusually deep interest in and understanding of healthcare policy to the Governor's office. As former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, he oversaw critical programs including Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act marketplaces. Prior to that, as California Attorney General, he played a leading role in defending the Affordable Care Act and protecting patients from unfair healthcare practices.

Xavier Becerra has demonstrated a clear understanding of the vital role of primary care in improving health outcomes and strengthening communities. His willingness to listen to frontline physicians who disproportionately care for California's most underserved communities reflects a collaborative approach that is essential for advancing meaningful health policy.

CAFP looks forward to working with Xavier Becerra to build a healthier California for all.

About California Academy of Family Physicians (CAFP)

With more than 10,000 members, including active practicing family physicians, residents in family medicine, and medical students interested in the specialty, CAFP is the largest primary care medical society in California. Family physicians are trained to treat an entire family's medical needs and address life's medical challenges. Family physicians serve a broad base of patients in urban, suburban and rural areas, often in California's most underserved areas.

SOURCE California Academy of Family Physicians