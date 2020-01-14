California Almond Community Announces Five-Point Pollinator Protection Plan

MODESTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Richard Waycott, President & CEO of the Almond Board of California (ABC), Dr. Josette Lewis, Director of Agricultural Affairs at ABC, and bee expert Dr. Gordon Wardell as they announce the California almond community's five-point Pollinator Protection Plan, reaffirming the industry's long-term commitment to protecting and improving honey bee health. Learn about the key areas of the Pollinator Protection Plan, along with what farmers and their beekeeper partners are doing as we approach the annual almond bloom in February.

What: Press conference call announcing the California almond community's five-point

Pollinator Protection Plan



When: January 14, 2020

11:00 a.m. PST / 2:00 p.m. EST



Where: Click here to register for the conference call



Who: Richard Waycott, President & CEO, Almond Board of California

Dr. Josette Lewis, Director of Agricultural Affairs, Almond Board of California

Dr. Gordon Wardell, apiculturist and bee expert



Why: Pollinators are essential to the production of many of the nutrient rich fruits, vegetables, and nuts we eat, including almonds.1 The California almond community is committed to ensuring bee-friendly orchards for pollinators. Every almond you eat exists because a honey bee pollinated an almond blossom. When honey bees visit almond orchards during bloom they get their first natural food source of the year there, building up reserves of worker bees and stored food to support a healthy start to their pollination season. 2





Because of honey bees' essential role in almond production, ABC has invested more in honey bee health research than any other crop group,3 with 125 projects funded to date. And what's more, farmers have widely adopted voluntary measures, like Honey Bee Best Management Practices, to protect bees in the orchard and beyond. Learn more about the mutually beneficial relationship between almonds and bees here.

