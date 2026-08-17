California American Water Announces $5,000 Grant to Ventura County Family Justice Center Foundation

Funding provided by the American Water Charitable Foundation through its State Strategic Impact Grant Program

VENTURA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic nonprofit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), and California American Water, announced today that the Foundation has awarded a $5,000 State Strategic Impact Grant to the Ventura County Family Justice Center Foundation, a Ventura-based nonprofit providing ongoing resources and programs for victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder and dependent adult abuse, hate crimes, human trafficking, and other violent crimes in Ventura County.

The State Strategic Impact Grant will support the Center's Camp HOPE America – Ventura County, an evidence-based camping and mentoring program that helps children and teens build hope, resilience, and pathways toward their goals. Camp HOPE is grounded in the belief that higher levels of hope among children can contribute to improved academic, athletic, physical, and developmental outcomes.

"We are incredibly grateful to California American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation for investing in the healing and hope of children in our community through the Ventura County Family Justice Center Foundation," said Tina Knight, Executive Director, Ventura County Family Justice Center Foundation. "This generous support for Camp HOPE will help provide young survivors of trauma with a safe place to build resilience, confidence, and lasting connections. Partnerships like this remind our children that they are not alone and that our community believes in their futures."

"We are proud to partner with the Ventura County Family Justice Center Foundation and support Camp HOPE's commitment to helping children and teens build hope, resilience, and pathways toward their dreams," said Jessica Taylor, Director of Operations at California American Water.

The State Strategic Impact Grant is part of the 2026 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, which focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. State Strategic Grants support high-impact projects and initiatives throughout American Water's national footprint.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to support organizations that reflect California American Water's commitment to strengthening communities and improving quality of life," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Camp HOPE provides a supportive environment where children and teens can grow, build confidence, and reach their full potential."

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, with approximately 300 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 720,000 people. For more information, visit www.californiaamwater.com and follow California American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Ventura County Family Justice Center Foundation

The Ventura County Family Justice Center Foundation is a tax-exempt non-profit 501(c)(3) that was formed to provide funding and resources for the Ventura County Family Justice Center and its programs for victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder and dependent adult abuse, hate crimes, human trafficking, and other violent crimes in Ventura County, visit www.vcfjcfoundation.org.

SOURCE American Water