California American Water Completes $1 Million Water Main Upgrade to Strengthen Reliability in San Diego District

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California American Water remains committed to delivering high-quality, reliable water service to its customers. Through ongoing infrastructure investments, the company continues to strengthen system reliability and help ensure dependable service for the communities it serves.

California American Water recently completed a $1 million water main replacement project on 3rd Street in its San Diego District system. The project replaced approximately 1,000 linear feet of aging water main with new 8-inch ductile iron pipe and included the installation of two new gate valves and a new fire hydrant to help improve fire protection in the area.

"The 3rd Street water main project in Coronado is part of California American Water's multimillion-dollar effort to renew infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life," said Jessica Taylor, Southern California Director of Operations for California American Water. "This important work helps make our system more durable, less prone to corrosion and better equipped to support fire flow needs—reducing the potential for service disruptions and improving reliability for customers for years to come."

Investing in water infrastructure helps protect public health, support environmental stewardship and strengthen the foundation for long-term economic vitality. California American Water recognizes that reliable access to clean water is essential for businesses, residents and communities to thrive.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, with approximately 300 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 720,000 people. For more information, visit www.californiaamwater.com and follow California American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water