California American Water Completes $675,000 Infrastructure Upgrade in its San Diego District Water System

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California American Water remains committed to providing customers with high-quality, reliable service. Through continued infrastructure investments, the company is strengthening system reliability and helping ensure dependable water service for customers.

California American Water recently completed a $675,000 service line and valve replacement project on Spinnaker Way in its San Diego District system. The project replaced approximately 30 water service lines and seven gate valves and included the installation of a new fire hydrant to help enhance fire protection in the area.

"The Spinnaker Way project, located in Coronado, is part of California American Water's multimillion-dollar initiative to renew water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life," said Jessica Taylor, Southern California Director of Operations for California American Water. "This important work in the City of Coronado strengthens our water system, helps reduce corrosion-related impacts, improves fire flows and supports long-term reliability for customers."

Investing in water infrastructure helps protect public health, support environmental stewardship, and strengthen the foundation for economic vitality. California American Water recognizes that access to clean, reliable and affordable water is essential for businesses to thrive and communities to flourish.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, with approximately 300 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 720,000 people. For more information, visit www.californiaamwater.com and follow California American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water