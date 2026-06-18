California American Water Encourages Customers to Practice Wise Water Use as Hotter, Drier Summer Conditions Approach

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American Water

Jun 18, 2026, 16:28 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer begins in communities, California American Water is encouraging customers to take simple steps to use water more efficiently and help protect local water supplies.

"At California American Water, wise water use is more than a seasonal concern, it's an everyday commitment," said Sarah Leeper, President of California American Water. "As temperatures rise and water demand increase during the summer months, simple actions taken at home can make a meaningful difference in helping protect local water resources."

California American Water encourages customers to practice wise water use habits throughout the summer. From adjusting your watering schedule to fixing household leaks, every drop counts. Here are some helpful outdoor tips:

  • Water early in the morning or later in the day and even at night to minimize evaporation. As much as 30 percent of water can be lost by watering during midday.
  • Make use of rainwater by collecting it in rain barrels for use on outdoor plants and gardens.
  • Check sprinkler heads to help ensure water isn't being wasted on pavement or unwanted areas.
  • Use a broom instead of a hose to clean patios, driveways and sidewalks.
  • Mulch garden beds to retain moisture and prevent weeds. A two- to three-inch layer is typically effective.
  • Set your mower blades higher. Grass cut to 2.5 to 3.5 inches is more drought-resistant and healthier overall. 
  • Check for leaks. Even small leaks can waste thousands of gallons of water each year. Ten percent of homes have leaks that can waste 90 gallons or more per day.  

California American Water customers can monitor water usage through MyWater, the company's customer self-service portal which provides up to two years of usage data. MyWater also contains information about budget billing, customer assistance programs and more.

For more tips and resources, visit California American Water's conservation page.

About American Water 
American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedInFacebookX and Instagram.

About California American Water
California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water with approximately 300 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 720,000 people.   

SOURCE American Water

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