American Water Announces Quarterly Dividend

Cash dividend payable in the third quarter of 2026

CAMDEN, N.J., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced that its board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.8950 per share of common stock, payable on September 1, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of August 11, 2026.

This quarterly dividend is a continuation of the increase in the annualized dividend approved by the Board and announced on April 29, 2026.

The company expects to continue its annual dividend growth within a 7 to 9 percent range over the long term, and maintaining a target dividend payout ratio of between 55 and 60 percent of earnings.

American Water offers a dividend reinvestment and direct stock purchase plan called American Water Stock Direct (the "Plan"), which enables shareholders to reinvest cash dividends and purchase additional shares of American Water common stock without any brokerage commissions or service charges. Shareholders and other persons may obtain a copy of the Plan prospectus and an enrollment form by contacting Equiniti Trust Company, LLC at 888-556-0423, visiting Equiniti's website at equiniti.com/us, contacting American Water's Investor Relations department at 856-566-4005 or by visiting the Investor Relations webpage located at ir.amwater.com/resources.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made solely through the Plan prospectus.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 19 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

AWK-IR

SOURCE American Water