California Community Health Workers and Doulas Can Spend More Time Helping Medi-Cal Members, Thanks to Health Net's $900,000 Grant to Pear Suite

The company's investment will expand access to Pear Suite technology that streamlines service documentation, referrals and Medi-Cal reimbursement for community health worker and doula services.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net, one of California's most experienced Medi-Cal managed care health plans and a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, announced a $900,000 grant to Pear Suite to help community-based organizations across California strengthen technology infrastructure, become community health worker and doula providers, and more easily get reimbursed for delivering Medi-Cal services.

Pear Suite logo

"Trusted community partners play an essential role in helping people experience care in a way that feels more personal, connected and supportive," said Dorothy Seleski, Medi-Cal President at Health Net. "They meet members where they are, listen to what they need and help connect them to support that can make daily life healthier and more stable. Together with Pear Suite, we are investing in practical technology that helps those partners do what they do best: walk alongside our members and help them take the next step toward better health."

This latest grant builds on Health Net's longstanding partnership with Pear Suite. Since 2023, Health Net has committed more than $1.9M to help expand community health worker capacity, strengthen community-based outreach and connect Medi-Cal members to critical health and social services across California.

The grant will support technology and billing infrastructure for community-based organizations working to become enrolled Medi-Cal providers of community health workers and doula services. Through Pear Suite's platform, organizations can have a turnkey solution to assess social needs, coordinate referrals, document services, streamline billing for Medi-Cal reimbursement and promote preventative activities.

For many Medi-Cal members, getting care goes beyond the doctor's office. It can also mean finding housing support, understanding benefits, arranging transportation or working with someone they trust in their own community — often that's community health workers and doulas who can help connect them to care, address social needs and stay engaged during critical periods. This grant is designed to strengthen the tools behind that work, so organizations can spend more time helping people and less time navigating disconnected systems.

"This funding helps make whole-person care more practical for the community organizations doing the work every day," said Colby Takeda, CEO of Pear Suite. "With stronger tools, training and implementation support, our partners can spend more time engaging members, coordinating services and helping people access the support they need to live healthier lives."

"When community organizations have the tools and resources to reach people where they are, we strengthen the entire safety net," said California Assemblywoman, Stephanie Nguyen. "This investment will help trusted local partners connect Medi-Cal members to care, services and support that can improve health, stability and quality of life for families across our communities."

Health Net is supporting local partners that are building capacity, improving member engagement and strengthening service delivery. This investment in Pear Suite builds on that approach by helping organizations modernize the systems they use to document care, coordinate referrals, support community health workers and track member needs over time.

About Health Net

Founded in California more than 45 years ago, Health Net, LLC ("Health Net"), a company of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, we provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare. With more than 117,000 of our network providers, Health Net serves more than three million members across the state. We also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services and managed healthcare products related to prescription drugs. We make these health plans and services available through Health Net and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Health Net and Centene Corporation employ more than 5,700 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

About Pear Suite

Pear Suite is a digital health company redefining how the community-based workforce delivers and finances care. Through a turnkey platform, a national provider network, and best-in-class courseware — all purpose-built to activate a growing workforce — Pear Suite equips community health workers (CHWs), community-based organizations (CBOs), and health plans with the tools to close care gaps, drive better outcomes, and unlock sustainable reimbursement. By partnering with over 50 health plans, hundreds of CBOs, and thousands of providers, Pear Suite is leading a movement to amplify the impact of this trusted and experienced workforce.

To learn more, visit us at www.pearsuite.com.

SOURCE Health Net, LLC