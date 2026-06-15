California Conservation Corps Celebrates 50 Years of Transforming Lives with Statewide Bus Tour and Anniversary Expo

For 50 years, the CCC has been transforming lives of young adults through hard work and education pathways.





Six Stop Golden State Bus Tour in the greater San Diego, Los Angeles, Fresno, Monterey, East Bay, and Chico areas





50th Anniversary Celebration and Expo in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Conservation Corps (CCC) is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the Golden State Bus Tour and a culminating celebration and expo at the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) Headquarters in Sacramento. This milestone honors five decades of transforming the lives of young adults while protecting and enhancing California's natural resources.

Established on July 7, 1976, the CCC is the nation's leading, largest, and longest running conservation corps program. The CCC plays a vital role in the state's wildfire prevention, emergency response, habitat restoration, forest resilience, and other critical natural resource projects. More than 138,000 young adults have enrolled in the program, gaining hands–on training, certifications, and pathways to meaningful careers.

"Every Corpsmembers possesses a unique story, experience, and perspective when they join the CCC," said JP Patton, Director of the CCC. "When they leave the program, they take away more than just certifications. They're taking away new experiences, new accomplishments, and a new look at life. Truly, they come out transformed, as better citizens, better workers, and are the best representatives of California's young people."

The CCC maintains a longstanding commitment to expanding workforce opportunities for women, foster youth, and traditionally underserved communities. Hailing from all 58 counties, CCC Corpsmembers represent California's great diversity and shine a light on the next generation of environmentalists.

"Our California Conservation Corps reflects the very best of our state – and now more than ever, the Corps represents the future we're all building toward," said California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot. "For fifty years, young people from all corners of California have built this into the largest and longest running corps program in the nation – working to prevent wildfires, manage our forests and restore habitats. I'm always inspired by the Corpsmembers I meet with and I'm thrilled for what the next fifty years has in store for the Corps."

Golden State Bus Tour: Six Stops Across California

Leading up to the anniversary celebration, the CCC will host a six-stop Golden State Bus Tour at locations across the state.

Golden State Bus Tour Schedule:

San Diego – Tuesday, June 16





Los Angeles – Thursday, June 18





Fresno – Tuesday, June 23





Monterey – Thursday, June 25





East Bay – Monday, June 29





Chico – Wednesday, July 1

At each location, attendees will hear stories of service, see demonstrations of CCC project work, and engage directly with Corpsmembers who are continuing the legacy of conservation and community service.

"It's extremely exciting to work on these legacy projects," said Corpsmember Dylan Rawley. "I know for a fact what I'm doing, five, 10, 20 years later there's going to be someone just like me walking along and they're going to say, 'Wow, we (the CCC) did that.'"

"It's a big legacy project, it's a popular trail and it's known worldwide for this view that we get to see every day," said Corpsmember Cosette Cable. "I know in the future, it's going to mean a lot to be able to look back and know that my crew and I built this trail, that we put our all into this project."

Anniversary Celebration & Expo at CNRA

The statewide tour culminates in the 50th Anniversary Celebration and Expo at the CNRA Headquarters in Sacramento. The celebration will feature remarks from elected officials, partners, stakeholders, and alumni. The expo will showcase CCC's statewide impact through hands-on demonstrations and discussions with current Corpsmembers and staff.

"As we celebrate 50 years, we honor every Corpsmember – past, present, and future - who helped shape the CCC and leave a positive impact on California's communities and outdoors," Director Patton said. "This milestone reminds us that the work we do today is part of a larger legacy of service and opportunity and we're excited to show our neighbors, partners, and the public what we do."

About the CCC

The California Conservation Corps' mission is to protect and enhance California's natural resources and communities while empowering and developing young adults through hard work and education.

The CCC is a state agency and the nation's largest and longest running conservation corps. The CCC has Corpsmember openings every month for young adults 18 to 25 and U.S. military veterans up to age 29. Call 800-952-5627 or visit ccc.ca.gov to learn more.

SOURCE California Conservation Corps