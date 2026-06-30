California Department of Transportation Awards ICF $14 Million to Advance Statewide Infrastructure Projects

Company Will Accelerate Key Transportation Initiatives and Streamline Environmental Review and Compliance Services

RESTON, Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a leading global solutions and technology provider, was recently awarded a contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Headquarters to provide on‑call environmental policy and implementation services to support the statewide transportation infrastructure project delivery program. The recompete contract, which was awarded in the first quarter of 2026, has a ceiling value of $14 million and a term of three years.

ICF will help Caltrans accelerate transportation project delivery by strengthening cross-agency coordination and aligning reviews with compliance and permitting requirements to simplify the environmental review process. These services will help reduce risks and enable more efficient government programs.

"Efficiency and confidence in completing the environmental review process is critical to delivering transportation projects that improve safety, mobility and quality of life for California communities," said Kyle Wiggins, ICF senior vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "We're excited to continue our 20-year partnership with Caltrans Headquarters to help them advance critical infrastructure investments faster, more efficiently and in full compliance with federal, state and local requirements."

ICF leverages advanced technologies and locally based teams who bring deep industry expertise to help state and local governments secure funding and implement programs that deliver measurable results. For over 50 years, ICF has supported hundreds of complex transportation, water and energy infrastructure projects in states nationwide that help agencies and organizations navigate regulatory environments, manage statewide initiatives and deliver localized solutions. Working alongside these organizations, ICF is helping build stronger, more resilient communities.

About ICF

ICF is a leading global solutions and technology provider. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and various risks and uncertainties related to health epidemics, pandemics, and similar outbreaks. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF