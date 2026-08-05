Entergy Louisiana Selects ICF for New $35 Million Energy Efficiency Contract

Residential, Commercial & Industrial Programs Will Help Lower Energy Costs While Strengthening Grid Reliability

RESTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a leading global solutions and technology provider, has been awarded a new $35 million contract by Entergy Louisiana to implement the utility's full residential, commercial and industrial energy efficiency portfolio to help customers better manage energy costs and improve grid reliability.

ICF will support the full energy efficiency program lifecycle for all programs within Entergy's portfolio, including program design and delivery, trade ally and large customer management, technical support, customer marketing and communications, data management and performance tracking. The company's integrated delivery model unites residential, commercial and industrial programs under a consistent structure, streamlining execution while allowing for program-specific customization.

ICF will also leverage Sightline®, one of the industry's most trusted utility customer program platforms for analytics and insights, to pinpoint where and when energy demand is highest, predict ways to reduce grid stress and prioritize the largest energy efficiency opportunities across customer segments.

"Entergy Louisiana has selected energy efficiency offerings that will help our customers lower their energy usage while improving the comfort and efficiency of their homes and businesses," said Heather LeBlanc, Entergy Louisiana manager of energy efficiency. "These programs will allow us to spend more than $100 million in incentives over the next four years, making it easier for customers to take control of their energy use while supporting affordable energy-saving upgrades for our Louisiana households and businesses."

"Smarter, more effective energy efficiency programs—from homes to large commercial and industrial facilities—is one of the fastest, most cost-effective ways for utilities to strengthen the grid because it turns customer participation into a strategic asset," said Kyle Wiggins, ICF senior vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "We're proud to have our Louisiana-based team help Entergy reach more customers and deliver measurable savings for communities across the state."

This new contract builds on more than a decade of ICF support for Entergy corporate and sister operating companies, as well as the company's broader track record of designing and delivering energy programs that achieve cost savings goals and customer impact.

ICF delivers hundreds of energy efficiency, electrification and demand management programs for the top North American utilities, helping them design and implement cost-effective programs that maximize energy savings to customers and system benefits to utilities. The company's energy, technology, engineering and marketing experts collaborate with clients to increase program participation and make a lasting community impact through advanced customer insights and targeting, robust analytics and award-winning customer engagement.

About ICF

ICF is a leading global solutions and technology provider. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

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Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF