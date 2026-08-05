California housing affordability retreated in the second quarter after reaching a four-year high in early 2026, C.A.R. reports

Higher mortgage rates and rebounding home prices increased borrowing costs for prospective buyers.

Nineteen percent of California households could afford to purchase the $916,750 median-priced home in the second quarter of 2026, down from 22 percent in the first quarter but up from 17 percent in the second quarter of 2025.

A minimum annual income of $228,400 was needed to make monthly payments of $5,710, including principal, interest, taxes and insurance on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 6.54 percent interest rate.

Thirty percent of home buyers could afford the $670,000 median-priced condo or townhome. A minimum annual income of $166,800 was required to make a monthly payment of $4,170.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing affordability in California retreated in the second quarter of 2026 after reaching a four-year high in the previous quarter, as higher mortgage rates and rebounding home prices increased borrowing costs for prospective buyers, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) reported today.

Infographic:https://www.car.org/Global/Infographics/HAI-2026-Q2

California Housing Affordability Second Quarter 2026

Nineteen percent of the state's home buyers could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in the second quarter, down from 22 percent in the first quarter of 2026 but up from 17 percent in second-quarter 2025, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). While affordability improved from a year ago, it remained historically constrained as elevated mortgage rates and high home prices continued to challenge buyers throughout the state.

The second-quarter 2026 figure remains well below the affordability index peak of 56 percent recorded in the third quarter of 2012. C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties throughout the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

The average effective mortgage rate increased for the first time in five quarters, rising to 6.54 percent in the second quarter of 2026 from 6.24 percent in the previous quarter, reaching its highest level since the third quarter of 2025. While still below the 6.90 percent rate recorded one year ago, mortgage rates remained volatile as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, rising energy prices and renewed inflation concerns created uncertainty in the financial markets. While a temporary ceasefire in early June helped ease rates briefly, the recent resurgence of the conflict has pushed oil prices up again, renewed concerns about future inflation, and sent mortgage rates up near the 7 percent mark — the highest level in roughly a year.

The statewide median home price increased 8.7 percent from the prior quarter to $916,750 after three consecutive quarterly declines. On a year-over-year basis, the median price rose 1.1 percent, marking its first annual increase following two quarters of declines. The seasonal upswing was fueled by stronger buyer demand, supported by a temporary easing in mortgage rates during much of the quarter despite lingering economic uncertainty. As the housing market enters the final stretch of the traditional homebuying season, prices could edge higher, but gains are expected to remain modest.

A minimum annual income of $228,400 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $916,750 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the second quarter of 2026. The monthly payment, including principal, interest, taxes and insurance (PITI), was $5,710, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 6.54 percent. The minimum qualifying income remained above $200,000 for the 14th time in the past 15 quarters, underscoring the ongoing affordability challenges facing California households.

More California households could afford a typical condo or townhome than a year ago, although affordability slipped from the prior quarter. Thirty percent of households could afford the state's median-priced condo or townhome in the second quarter of 2026, down from 32 percent in the first quarter of 2026 but up from 28 percent one year ago. An annual income of $166,800 was required to qualify for the monthly payment of $4,170 of a $670,000 median-priced condo or townhome.

Compared with California, nearly two-fifths (40 percent) of the nation's households could afford to purchase a $434,900 median-priced home in the second quarter of 2026. A minimum annual income of $108,400 was required to make monthly payments of $2,710. Nationwide affordability declined from 44 percent in the prior quarter but improved from 38 percent in the second quarter of 2025.

Key points from the Second-Quarter 2026 Housing Affordability Report include:

Housing affordability declined in 44 of the 53 counties tracked by C.A.R., compared to the first quarter of 2026, while four counties improved and five remained unchanged. Compared to a year ago, affordability improved in 41 counties, declined in six and was unchanged in six others.

Lassen County (50 percent) remained the most affordable county in California, followed by Glenn (43 percent) and Shasta (41 percent). Lassen also had the state's lowest minimum qualifying income requirement at $69,600 and was the only county with a median home price below $300,000.

Mono County (6 percent) remained the least affordable county in the state, followed by Santa Barbara (12 percent) and Monterey (12 percent). Home buyers in each of those counties needed a minimum qualifying annual income of at least $242,800. San Mateo County required the highest qualifying income in California at $579,600, followed by San Francisco ($535,600) and Santa Clara ($510,800).

The largest year-over-year affordability gains were recorded in Butte and Del Norte counties, each improving by six percentage points, followed by Lake, San Benito and Shasta counties, which each gained five percentage points. Plumas County posted the largest decline from a year ago, falling 11 percentage points.

Lower mortgage rates helped improve housing affordability from a year ago across most of California. The mixed performance across counties illustrates how improvements in financing costs have been unevenly offset by local home price increases, leaving affordability historically constrained in many parts of the state.

Despite improving from a year earlier, affordability remains near historic lows as elevated housing costs and borrowing expenses continue to limit homeownership opportunities across many California communities.

See C.A.R.'s historical housing affordability data .

. See first-time buyer housing affordability data.

Leading the way…® in California real estate, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States, dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Sacramento.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Traditional Housing Affordability Index

Second Quarter 2026

2nd Quarter 2026 C.A.R. Traditional Housing Affordability Index STATE/REGION/COUNTY Qtr. 2 2026 Qtr. 1 2026 Qtr. 2 2025 Median Home

Price Monthly

Payment

Including Taxes

& Insurance Minimum

Qualifying

Income Calif. Single-family Home 19 % 22 % 17 % $916,750 $5,710 $228,400 Calif. Condo/Townhome 30 % 32 % 28 % $670,000 $4,170 $166,800 Los Angeles Metro Area 17 % 18 % 14 % $860,000 $5,360 $214,400 Inland Empire 25 % 26 % 21 % $605,000 $3,770 $150,800 San Francisco Bay Area 22 % 24 % 20 % $1,420,000 $8,840 $353,600 United States 40 % 44 % 38 % $434,900 $2,710 $108,400 San Francisco Bay Area Alameda 22 % 23 % 20 % $1,350,000 $8,410 $336,400 Contra Costa 27 % 30 % 25 % $920,000 $5,730 $229,200 Marin 23 % 26 % 22 % $1,800,000 $11,210 $448,400 Napa 23 % 24 % 20 % $910,000 $5,670 $226,800 San Francisco 18 % 20 % 20 % $2,150,000 $13,390 $535,600 San Mateo 18 % 20 % 18 % $2,327,000 $14,490 $579,600 Santa Clara 22 % 22 % 19 % $2,050,000 $12,770 $510,800 Solano 33 % 34 % 29 % $590,000 $3,670 $146,800 Sonoma 21 % 22 % 19 % $870,000 $5,420 $216,800 Southern California Imperial 29 % 27 % 26 % $430,000 $2,680 $107,200 Los Angeles 17 % 18 % 15 % $879,900 $5,480 $219,200 Orange 15 % 16 % 14 % $1,485,000 $9,250 $370,000 Riverside 28 % 29 % 25 % $640,000 $3,990 $159,600 San Bernardino 34 % 35 % 32 % $500,000 $3,110 $124,400 San Diego 17 % 17 % 16 % $1,075,000 $6,700 $268,000 Ventura 19 % 20 % 16 % $975,000 $6,070 $242,800 Central Coast Monterey 12 % 15 % 12 % $975,000 $6,070 $242,800 San Luis Obispo 16 % 17 % 16 % $970,000 $6,040 $241,600 Santa Barbara 12 % 12 % 11 % $1,364,020 $8,500 $340,000 Santa Cruz 16 % 17 % 15 % $1,332,500 $8,300 $332,000 Central Valley Fresno 36 % 37 % 33 % $430,000 $2,680 $107,200 Glenn 43 % 44 % 39 % $354,000 $2,200 $88,000 Kern 37 % 39 % 35 % $410,000 $2,550 $102,000 Kings 37 % 40 % 41 % $385,000 $2,400 $96,000 Madera 35 % 38 % 33 % $440,000 $2,740 $109,600 Merced 31 % 34 % 28 % $419,440 $2,610 $104,400 Placer 34 % 36 % 31 % $680,000 $4,240 $169,600 Sacramento 32 % 34 % 31 % $560,000 $3,490 $139,600 San Benito 24 % 25 % 19 % $788,500 $4,910 $196,400 San Joaquin 32 % 34 % 28 % $559,450 $3,480 $139,200 Stanislaus 32 % 34 % 28 % $489,240 $3,050 $122,000 Tulare 39 % 40 % 37 % $387,740 $2,420 $96,800 Far North Butte 26 % 28 % 20 % $465,000 $2,900 $116,000 Lassen 50 % 61 % 46 % $280,000 $1,740 $69,600 Plumas 23 % 45 % 34 % $550,000 $3,430 $137,200 Shasta 41 % 39 % 36 % $385,000 $2,400 $96,000 Siskiyou 37 % 37 % 37 % $339,000 $2,110 $84,400 Tehama 34 % 38 % 32 % $370,000 $2,300 $92,000 Trinity 30 % 32 % 30 % $347,500 $2,160 $86,400 Other Counties in California Amador 39 % 38 % 35 % $440,000 $2,740 $109,600 Calaveras 33 % 37 % 33 % $499,000 $3,110 $124,400 Del Norte 35 % 40 % 29 % $415,000 $2,580 $103,200 El Dorado 34 % 37 % 33 % $715,000 $4,450 $178,000 Humboldt 27 % 30 % 24 % $435,000 $2,710 $108,400 Lake 31 % 29 % 26 % $345,000 $2,150 $86,000 Mariposa 27 % 30 % 26 % $495,000 $3,080 $123,200 Mendocino 25 % 31 % 23 % $533,750 $3,320 $132,800 Mono 6 % 6 % 8 % $1,650,000 $10,280 $411,200 Nevada 31 % 39 % 35 % $615,000 $3,830 $153,200 Sutter 35 % 37 % 36 % $457,000 $2,850 $114,000 Tuolumne 40 % 43 % 38 % $409,000 $2,550 $102,000 Yolo 27 % 32 % 25 % $670,500 $4,180 $167,200 Yuba 37 % 38 % 36 % $448,900 $2,800 $112,000

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)