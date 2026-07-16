California Home Sales Rebound in June as Home Prices Moderate, C.A.R. Reports

Existing, single-family home sales totaled 279,880 in June on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, up 4.1 percent from May and 6.0 percent from June 2025.





The statewide median home price declined to $904,640, down 2.8 percent from its record-breaking price of $930,260 in May, but up 0.4 percent from $901,310 in June 2025.





Year-to-date sales increased 1.9 percent.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California home sales rebounded in June as buyers returned to the market despite elevated mortgage rates, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.

Infographic: https://www.car.org/Global/Infographics/2026-06-Sales-and-Price

California June 2026 Sales and Price Report

Closed escrow sales of existing, single-family detached homes increased for the third consecutive month on a year-over-year basis and posted their strongest annual gain since September 2025. California home sales reached a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 279,880 in June, according to information collected by C.A.R. from more than 90 local REALTOR® associations and MLSs statewide. The statewide annualized sales figure represents what would be the total number of homes sold during 2026 if sales maintained the June pace throughout the year. It is adjusted to account for seasonal factors that typically influence home sales.

June sales rose 4.1 percent from the revised 268,810 homes sold in May and were up 6.0 percent from 264,160 in June 2025. Despite the improvement, statewide sales remained below the 300,000 benchmark for the 45th consecutive month. The June increase lifted year-to-date sales growth to 1.9 percent through the first half of 2026, suggesting housing demand may be broadening beyond the higher-priced segments that drove the market earlier in the year. Sales gains were driven primarily by entry-level and mid-tier homes, while sales of higher-priced homes retreated for the second straight month.

Pending sales also rebounded in June, rising 2.8 percent from a year earlier after posting the first annual decline of this year in May. On a month-to-month basis, however, pending sales slipped 2.8 percent, reflecting the seasonal moderation typically seen between May and June. Renewed conflict in the Middle East has raised concerns about higher energy prices and inflation, which could push mortgage rates higher and create new headwinds for housing demand as the summer buying season continues.

"California's housing market ended the first half of the year on stronger footing, with home sales reaching their highest level in six months despite elevated mortgage rates and ongoing affordability challenges," said C.A.R. President Tamara Suminski, a Southern California broker and REALTOR®. "As more buyers adjust to current market conditions and inventory of homes for sale continues to improve, we are encouraged that increased consumer confidence could support housing demand through the remainder of 2026."

After reaching an all-time high in May, California's statewide median home price eased in June but remained above the $900,000 mark for the third consecutive month. The statewide median price declined 2.8 percent from May's record level of $930,260 to $904,640 in June, deviating from the historical average gain of 0.8 percent typically observed between May and June.

The moderation in the statewide median price largely reflects a shift in the mix of homes sold rather than broad-based price weakness. The share of million-dollar-and-above home sales declined from a record 38.5 percent in May to 36.9 percent in June, placing downward pressure on the statewide home price.

"June's rebound in housing demand helped the market close the second quarter on firmer footing, with the broad-based increase in sales suggesting that some buyers are beginning to adapt to the current interest rate environment," said C.A.R. Senior Vice President and Chief Economist Jordan Levine. "However, the recent escalation of conflict in the Middle East has added renewed upward pressure on mortgage rates, which could weigh on affordability and create additional headwinds for housing demand as the summer buying season unfolds."

Other key points from C.A.R.'s June 2026 resale housing report include:

All five of California's major regions recorded year-over-year increases in non-seasonally adjusted home sales in June, although the pace of growth varied across the state. The Far North led all regions with a robust 23.3 percent increase from a year earlier, followed by the Central Valley (13.8 percent), Southern California (10.8 percent), the San Francisco Bay Area (7.8 percent), and the Central Coast (4.2 percent). The variation in regional growth suggests that local affordability conditions and market fundamentals continue to influence the pace of recovery across regions.





At the county level, 42 of the 53 counties tracked by C.A.R. recorded year-over-year sales gains in June, with 33 of them posting double-digit increase from a year earlier. Imperial led all counties with a 69.8 percent surge in sales, followed by Del Norte (62.5 percent) and Napa (59.6 percent). In contrast, 11 counties posted annual sales declines, with five of them dropping more than 10 percent. Mono experienced the steepest decline (-66.7 percent), followed by Madera (-13.9 percent), Siskiyou (-13.5 percent) and Calaveras (-13.5 percent). As is often the case in smaller counties, many of the outsized gains and losses were likely driven by low transaction volumes rather than broad changes in market conditions.





Four of California's five major regions posted year-over-year gains in their median home price. The Central Coast led all regions with a solid 6.9 percent increase from a year earlier, followed by the Far North (5.2 percent), Central Valley (3.2 percent), and Southern California (2.3 percent). The San Francisco Bay Area was the only region that did not post an annual increase, with its median price remaining unchanged from June 2025. While price appreciation varied across regions, the widespread gains suggest that home values have remained resilient despite elevated mortgage rates and sluggish home sales.





Thirty-five of the 53 counties tracked by C.A.R. recorded year-over-year gains in median home price in June. Plumas led all counties with a 67.3 percent increase, followed by Mariposa (29.3 percent) and San Francisco (24.8 percent). Strong housing demand tied to the AI boom and an ongoing inventory shortage have driven San Francisco home prices sharply higher in recent months. In addition, the significant increase in tech stock values may have boosted the net worth of some buyers, further supporting aggressive offers in the area. Meanwhile, 16 counties in the state recorded annual price declines, with Napa registering the steepest decline (-17.3 percent) last month, followed by El Dorado (-10.3 percent) and Glenn (-9.7 percent). As is often the case in smaller counties, some of the outsized gains and declines likely reflected limited transaction volumes and shifts in the mix of homes sold, rather than broad changes in underlying home values.





Housing inventory tightened further in June, slipping from both the previous month and a year ago as existing homeowners remain reluctant to list their properties with low mortgage rates for sale. The Unsold Inventory Index (UII) declined from 3.8 months in June 2025 to 3.1 months in June 2026. The Index measures the number of months needed to sell the supply of homes on the market at the current sales rate. While total active listings followed their typical seasonal pattern and continued to increase on a month-to-month basis, they declined 10.4 percent from June 2025. The dip marked the fifth consecutive month of annual declines, and it was the largest year-over-year drop since December 2023. Looking ahead, housing supply is likely to remain constrained throughout the remainder of the summer.





The median number of days it took to sell a California single-family home was 23 days in June, down from 24 days in June 2025.





C.A.R.'s statewide sales-price-to-list-price ratio* was 100 percent in June and 99.3 percent in June 2025.





The statewide median price per square foot** for an existing single-family home increased nominally from $438 in June 2025 to $439 this June.





The 30-year, fixed-mortgage interest rate averaged 6.49 percent in June, down from 6.82 percent in June 2025, according to C.A.R.'s calculations based on Freddie Mac's weekly mortgage survey data.

Note: The County MLS median price and sales data in the tables are generated from a survey of more than 90 associations of REALTORS® throughout the state and represent statistics of existing single-family detached homes only. County sales data is not adjusted to account for seasonal factors that can influence home sales. Movements in sales prices should not be interpreted as changes in the cost of a standard home. The median price is where half sold for more and half sold for less; medians are more typical than average prices, which are skewed by a relatively small share of transactions at either the lower end or the upper end. Median prices can be influenced by changes in cost, as well as changes in the characteristics and the size of homes sold. The change in median prices should not be construed as actual price changes in specific homes.

*Sales-to-list-price ratio is an indicator that reflects the negotiation power of home buyers and home sellers under current market conditions. The ratio is calculated by dividing the final sales price of a property by its original list price and is expressed as a percentage. A sales-to-list ratio with 100 percent or above suggests that the property sold for more than the list price, and a ratio below 100 percent indicates that the price sold below the asking price.

**Price per square foot is a measure commonly used by real estate agents and brokers to determine how much a square foot of space a buyer will pay for a property. It is calculated as the sale price of the home divided by the number of finished square feet. C.A.R. currently tracks price-per-square foot statistics for 53 counties.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for 120 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with nearly 190,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Sacramento.

June 2026 County Sales and Price Activity

(Regional and condo sales data not seasonally adjusted)

June 2026 Median Sales Price of Existing Single-Family Homes Sales State/Region/County June 2026 May 2026

June 2025

Price MTM% Chg Price YTY% Chg Sales MTM% Chg Sales YTY% Chg Calif. Single-Family Homes $904,640 $930,260

$901,310 r -2.8 % 0.4 % 4.1 % 6.0 % Calif. Condo/ Townhomes $671,000 $665,000

$670,000

0.9 % 0.1 % 2.9 % 4.4 % Los Angeles Metro Area $850,000 $870,000

$850,000 r -2.3 % 0.0 % 7.2 % 9.1 % Central Coast $1,110,000 $1,126,250

$1,038,000

-1.4 % 6.9 % -4.0 % 4.2 % Central Valley $514,800 $507,750

$499,000

1.4 % 3.2 % 9.9 % 13.8 % Far North $405,000 $399,000

$385,000

1.5 % 5.2 % 20.7 % 23.3 % Inland Empire $601,000 $615,000

$605,000

-2.3 % -0.7 % 12.4 % 8.3 % San Francisco Bay Area $1,400,000 $1,450,000

$1,400,000

-3.4 % 0.0 % 3.9 % 7.8 % Southern California $900,000 $909,500

$880,000 r -1.0 % 2.3 % 8.5 % 10.8 %



















San Francisco Bay Area

















Alameda $1,325,000 $1,400,000

$1,321,000

-5.4 % 0.3 % 4.9 % 1.5 % Contra-Costa $920,000 $935,000

$940,000

-1.6 % -2.1 % 1.5 % 13.4 % Marin $1,775,000 $1,810,000

$1,650,000

-1.9 % 7.6 % 0.9 % 20.6 % Napa $910,000 $927,000

$1,100,000

-1.8 % -17.3 % 1.1 % 59.6 % San Francisco $2,128,000 $2,200,000

$1,705,000

-3.3 % 24.8 % 0.0 % 18.1 % San Mateo $2,310,000 $2,401,000

$2,140,000

-3.8 % 7.9 % 15.3 % 19.0 % Santa Clara $1,950,000 $2,100,100

$2,110,000

-7.1 % -7.6 % -1.3 % -1.8 % Solano $590,000 $599,950

$571,520

-1.7 % 3.2 % 11.1 % 13.0 % Sonoma $875,000 $875,760

$850,000

-0.1 % 2.9 % 7.3 % -3.2 % Southern California

















Imperial $435,000 $417,500

$400,000

4.2 % 8.7 % 82.5 % 69.8 % Los Angeles $910,370 $838,350

$903,650

8.6 % 0.7 % 2.6 % 6.8 % Orange $1,490,000 $1,492,500

$1,470,000

-0.2 % 1.4 % 8.0 % 12.2 % Riverside $635,000 $640,000

$635,000

-0.8 % 0.0 % 9.5 % 7.1 % San Bernardino $508,080 $486,410

$482,460

4.5 % 5.3 % 21.1 % 13.1 % San Diego $1,085,000 $1,059,000

$1,025,000

2.5 % 5.9 % 11.6 % 16.1 % Ventura $937,500 $1,000,000

$975,000

-6.3 % -3.8 % 7.5 % 19.4 % Central Coast

















Monterey $930,000 $968,000

$957,750

-3.9 % -2.9 % -20.3 % 0.7 % San Luis Obispo $967,500 $1,050,000

$880,000

-7.9 % 9.9 % 4.4 % -2.8 % Santa Barbara $1,228,500 $1,375,000

$1,222,500

-10.7 % 0.5 % -11.8 % 6.5 % Santa Cruz $1,350,000 $1,254,500

$1,330,000

7.6 % 1.5 % 19.5 % 16.8 % Central Valley

















Fresno $429,820 $435,000

$438,370

-1.2 % -2.0 % 13.8 % 14.7 % Glenn $347,750 $390,000

$385,000

-10.8 % -9.7 % 5.9 % 38.5 % Kern $415,000 $412,000

$409,000

0.7 % 1.5 % 8.7 % 4.8 % Kings $401,500 $378,000

$365,000

6.2 % 10.0 % -15.4 % -9.6 % Madera $428,120 $438,820

$426,000

-2.4 % 0.5 % 14.1 % -13.9 % Merced $431,400 $421,450

$446,310

2.4 % -3.3 % 15.2 % 53.6 % Placer $680,000 $685,000

$705,000

-0.7 % -3.5 % 1.9 % 26.5 % Sacramento $575,000 $560,500

$549,450

2.6 % 4.7 % 9.3 % 18.3 % San Benito $815,000 $765,000

$877,720

6.5 % -7.1 % 5.1 % 2.5 % San Joaquin $566,100 $550,000

$578,500

2.9 % -2.1 % 29.2 % 11.9 % Stanislaus $502,820 $490,000

$495,000

2.6 % 1.6 % 9.1 % 19.2 % Tulare $400,000 $380,700

$389,000

5.1 % 2.8 % 0.4 % -3.3 % Far North

















Butte $459,000 $479,000

$487,000

-4.2 % -5.7 % 17.5 % 41.1 % Lassen $285,000 $280,000

$283,000 r 1.8 % 0.7 % 13.0 % 36.8 % Plumas $550,000 $557,930

$328,750

-1.4 % 67.3 % 65.0 % -8.3 % Shasta $385,000 $385,000

$382,500

0.0 % 0.7 % 24.9 % 28.6 % Siskiyou $365,000 $337,500

$315,000

8.1 % 15.9 % -15.8 % -13.5 % Tehama $380,000 $331,000

$370,000 r 14.8 % 2.7 % 0.0 % 8.2 % Trinity $352,480 $515,000

$311,000

-31.6 % 13.3 % 433.3 % 45.5 % Other Calif. Counties

















Amador $465,000 $431,000

$412,500

7.9 % 12.7 % -11.7 % 39.5 % Calaveras $500,000 $489,000

$465,000

2.2 % 7.5 % -9.4 % -13.5 % Del Norte $463,000 $426,940

$405,000

8.4 % 14.3 % 271.4 % 62.5 % El Dorado $655,000 $740,000

$730,000

-11.5 % -10.3 % 18.3 % 15.4 % Humboldt $438,000 $414,960

$422,500

5.6 % 3.7 % 21.5 % -11.7 % Lake $306,250 $365,000

$301,380

-16.1 % 1.6 % 18.5 % 23.1 % Mariposa $510,000 $499,000

$394,500

2.2 % 29.3 % 23.5 % 31.3 % Mendocino $535,000 $540,000

$550,000

-0.9 % -2.7 % 48.8 % 29.8 % Mono $881,000 $1,725,000

$815,000

-48.9 % 8.1 % -40.0 % -66.7 % Nevada $620,000 $639,500

$573,500

-3.0 % 8.1 % 29.3 % 6.3 % Sutter $450,000 $445,000

$450,000

1.1 % 0.0 % 18.9 % 14.5 % Tuolumne $409,000 $400,000

$420,000

2.3 % -2.6 % 81.6 % 23.6 % Yolo $642,500 $685,000

$680,000

-6.2 % -5.5 % 0.0 % 12.3 % Yuba $464,000 $450,000

$430,000

3.1 % 7.9 % 12.2 % 40.7 %

r = revised

June 2026 County Unsold Inventory and Days on Market

(Regional and condo sales data not seasonally adjusted)

June 2026 Unsold Inventory Index Median Time on Market State/Region/County June 2026 May 2026

June 2025

June 2026 May 2026

June 2025

California 3.1 3.4

3.8

23 22

24

Calif. Single-Family Homes 4.4 4.5

4.4

34 31

31

Los Angeles Metro Area 3.4 3.7

4

29 27

29

Central Coast 3.4 3.2

3.8

21 17

20

Central Valley 3.2 3.5

3.7

23 22

23

Far North 4.3 5

5.6

19 21

24

Inland Empire 3.6 4.2

4.4

33 35

36

San Francisco Bay Area 2.1 2.3

2.7

17 16

20

Southern California 3.2 3.5

3.9

26 25

27

San Francisco Bay Area



















Alameda 1.9 2

2.4

13 13

15

Contra Costa 2.3 2.3

3.2

13 13

17

Marin 1.6 2

2.7

54 54

49

Napa 6.1 6.2

9.9

71 68

79

San Francisco 0.7 1.1

1.6

30 25

33

San Mateo 1.3 1.9

2

12 11

12

Santa Clara 1.7 1.9

1.8

11 11

11

Solano 2.8 3.2

3.6

44.5 47

44

Sonoma 3.4 3.5

3.7

55 52

60

Southern California



















Imperial 2.5 4.5

3.7

19 22.5

43

Los Angeles 3.5 3.7

4

25 24

24

Orange 2.8 3

3.4

25 23

26

Riverside 3.3 3.9

4

35 37

41

San Bernardino 4.3 5.1

5.4

28 30

33

San Diego 2.7 3

3.6

18 14

21

Ventura 2.9 3

3.7

39 35

38

Central Coast



















Monterey 4 3

3.8

15 15.5

29

San Luis Obispo 3.4 3.6

3.6

28 26

29

Santa Barbara 3.3 2.8

3.7

27 17

15

Santa Cruz 3 3.6

4.3

15 14

15

Central Valley



















Fresno 3.3 3.8

3.8

24 21

18

Glenn 2.8 3.4

4.3

48.5 30

46

Kern 2.9 3.3

3.2

22 26

21

Kings 3.5 2.6

2.9 r 20 13.5

20 r Madera 5.8 6.6

5.6

33 43

31

Merced 3.1 3.7

4.4

34.5 31

22

Placer 3.1 3

4

24.5 22

28

Sacramento 2.8 2.9

3.3

22 19

22

San Benito 3.3 3.7

4

26 17

27

San Joaquin 3.6 4.5

4.1

23.5 27

28

Stanislaus 2.9 3

3.6

21 19.5

22

Tulare 4.2 4.1

3.7

20.5 20

24

Far North



















Butte 3.1 3.5

4.3

30.5 26

24

Lassen 5.7 5.7

8.8 r 16 38

20 r Plumas 7.7 11.6

7.8

28 15

35.5

Shasta 3.6 4.5

4.8

12 12

21

Siskiyou 9.5 7.6

8.5

40 28

19

Tehama 5.1 4.3

4.7

50 30

32 r Trinity 6.5 35.3

11.4

43.5 759

19

Other Calif. Counties



















Amador 6.1 5.2

9.2

56 44

49.5

Calaveras 7.1 6.4

5.1

27 27

23

Del Norte 4 15.1

7.3

29 31

50.5

El Dorado 3.8 4.4

4.9

29 24

24

Humboldt 5.5 6.6

5.3

24 32

17.5

Lake 8 8.6

10.3

55.5 63.5

53.5

Mariposa 6.2 8.1

8.7

38 26

61

Mendocino 7.3 10.4

9.9

70 54

74

Mono 11.7 7.4

5.7

15 99

6

Nevada 3.8 4.8

5.5

26 21

25

Sutter 3.5 4

3.8

25 21

31

Tuolumne 5.3 9.2

7.7

19 26

38.5

Yolo 2.4 2.7

3.3

22 25.5

28

Yuba 4 4.6

5.6

39 34.5

40

r = revised





















SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)