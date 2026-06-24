CALIFORNIA SCIENCE CENTER TO OPEN THE SAMUEL OSCHIN AIR AND SPACE CENTER ON NOVEMBER 13, 2026

FIRST IMAGES OF ENDEAVOUR INSTALLED IN LAUNCH POSITION REVEALED

Click HERE to learn more about the permanent home of Space Shuttle Endeavour

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Science Center announced today that the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, the permanent home of Space Shuttle Endeavour, will soon be ready to launch, with an opening date set for November 13, 2026. Chairperson of the Mr. and Mrs. Oschin Family Foundation, Mrs. Lynda Oschin, Los Angeles County Supervisor for the 2nd District, Holly Mitchell, and former NASA astronaut, John "Danny" Olivas joined California Science Center President and CEO, Jeffrey Rudolph, to make the announcement inside the Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery.

The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, permanent home of Space Shuttle Endeavour, will soon be ready to launch, with an opening date set for November 13, 2026.

The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center will be the only place in the world to see a complete, authentic space shuttle system, displayed in a 20-story launch position. This transformative 200,000-square-foot expansion of the California Science Center will nearly double its exhibit space, showcasing a diverse collection of 100 artifacts, including rare and historic aerospace objects, as well as 100 new hands-on exhibits, featuring interactive experiences focused on science and engineering.

"California has always been a place of discovery — from the early pioneers of flight to the engineers, astronauts, scientists, and innovators who helped shape the space age and who are powering the next era of exploration today. The new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center reflects our state's enduring commitment to science, education, and innovation, and it will inspire learners of all ages for generations to come," shared Governor Gavin Newsom. "On behalf of the people of California, I thank all of those who worked so hard to make this world-class Air and Space Center a reality, including the philanthropic partners whose support helped bring this extraordinary vision to completion."

Guests of all ages will be encouraged to investigate the scientific and engineering principles of atmospheric flight and the exploration of the universe in three multi-level galleries – the Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery, the Korean Air Aviation Gallery, and the Kent Kresa Space Gallery. The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is the third and final major phase of the California Science Center's three-phase, three-decade master plan to develop one of the world's leading science learning centers.

"Space Shuttle Endeavour captivated millions during its flight from Florida and around California and then its historic overland journey from LAX to the California Science Center in 2012. It then went on to inspire millions more while on display for more than a decade. With its display of Endeavour in launch position, the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center will give us a greater platform than ever to accomplish our mission, to stimulate curiosity and inspire science learning in everyone," said Jeffrey Rudolph, President and CEO of the California Science Center. "It is the fulfillment of a decades long dream and will stand as an enduring source of inspiration for generations of scientists, engineers and explorers."

The Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery serves as the centerpiece of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center. Housing Space Shuttle Endeavour in launch position, the gallery towers nearly 200 feet high and will detail how the world's first reusable spacecraft advanced our ability to live and work in low Earth orbit, while laying the groundwork for increasingly ambitious missions into deep space. In addition to preserving a critical chapter in space exploration, the gallery will also offer an unparalleled educational experience, allowing guests to view this national treasure and engineering marvel from multiple perspectives and elevations. Additional exhibits in the gallery will highlight all 135 space shuttle missions, the thermal protection system, and tributes to the crews and rescue personnel who lost their lives during the Shuttle Program.

"When I first saw schoolchildren react with such enthusiasm to Endeavour's astronauts, I recognized the extraordinary potential to inspire curiosity, encourage lifelong learning, and open new worlds of possibility for young people. Now, with the opening date for the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center announced, it is incredibly exciting to see the vision becoming a reality," said Lynda Oschin, Chairperson of the Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Oschin Family Foundation. "It is a wonderful tribute to my late husband, Samuel Oschin, and a lasting gift that will encourage learning and discovery for generations to come."

Although the space shuttle stack itself is complete, the California Science Center has months of artifact and exhibit installation work before the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is ready for liftoff in November. Once open, the Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery will invite guests to engage with interactive experiences that will include:

A 140-foot ascent aboard a gantry-style elevator along the shuttle stack, evoking the experience of astronauts preparing for launch.

The Shuttle Descent Slide drops 45 feet in elevation down a 115-foot-long tubular slide that represents the shuttle's landing. Guests will see bright orange light representing the plasma that glows as a shuttle re-enters the atmosphere and hear a double boom that evokes the sound of the nose and tail as each breaks the sound barrier on return to Earth.

The opportunity to sit inside a replica flight deck and interact with joysticks, switches, lights, buttons and pedals like those that the shuttle commander and pilot would operate.

This announcement is the latest in a series of exciting recent milestones in the development of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center. In early 2024, Space Shuttle Endeavour was lifted into its full stack vertical configuration at 185 feet tall, mated to real solid rocket boosters and ET-94, the last remaining flight-qualified external tank, and installed in its permanent home in the Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery, at the conclusion of a six-month process known as Go for Stack. In September 2025, the Hawker Siddeley Harrier T.4 fighter jet was announced as the first artifact to be installed in the Korean Air Aviation Gallery. And the first artifacts in the Kent Kresa Space Gallery were announced in November 2025, with the installation of the Rocket Lab Electron launch vehicle alongside a Solid Rocket Booster segment for a future walk-through experience and the Space Shuttle Main Engine.

The California Science Center's Project Director, Dennis R. Jenkins, manages the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center project, assembling the team that installed the space shuttle stack and overseeing the building team that includes architect ZGF, engineer Arup, general contractor MATT Construction, steel fabricator Plas-Tal Manufacturing, scaffolding and shuttle protection by BrandSafway, and exhibit design by Evidence Design.

This incredible educational and civic accomplishment has been enabled by the incredible support of lead donors, the Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Oschin Family Foundation and the State of California; principal donors Korean Air and the Kresa Family Foundation; as well as The Ahmanson Foundation, Thomas and Dorothy Leavey Foundation, W. M. Keck Foundation, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, Melanie and Richard Lundquist, The Otis Booth Foundation, Weingart Foundation, and Ibrahim El-Hefni Technical Training Foundation. The California Science Center Foundation is grateful for their substantial investments, which, together with the support of over 1,100 donors, totals nearly $410 million raised toward the $450 million project budget.

The California Science Center believes science education is critical for everyone and values accessibility and inclusiveness. General admission to the California Science Center, which will include the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, is free. Due to anticipated high demand, there will be timed reservations for entry to the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, which can be made in advance for a small service fee. For updates on when timed reservations will become available, visit CaliforniaScienceCenter.org.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults, and children can explore the wonders of science through hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs, and awe-inspiring large-format movies. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. General admission to the Science Center is FREE. The California Science Center is proud to be accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). Visit https://californiasciencecenter.org for more information.

About the EndeavourLA Campaign

A project of this scope and scale requires the visionary leadership of the philanthropic community and the support of the broader public. EndeavourLA is the California Science Center Foundation's fundraising campaign that enabled the acquisition and previous temporary display of space shuttle Endeavour and supports our work to complete the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center and sustain ongoing exhibits, programs, and operations. The project's lead donors are the Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Oschin Family Foundation and the State of California, joined by principal donors Korean Air and the Kresa Family Foundation, along with numerous individuals, foundations, and corporate supporters.

The California Science Center Foundation is actively fundraising to complete this ambitious project with $410 million raised toward the $450 million goal. Everyone can help realize this exciting vision for the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, and donations at any level are welcome. To contribute or learn more, go to EndeavourLA.org.

Media Contacts

Kristina Kurasz Cutting | Director of Communications | California Science Center

[email protected] | 213-744-7446

Sophie Jefferies | Communications Manager | California Science Center

[email protected] | 213-744-7491

Maura Klosterman-Vu | Polskin Arts

[email protected] | 310-552-4117

SOURCE California Science Center Foundation