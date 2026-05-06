California Science Center Foundation's 27th Annual Discovery Ball Raises More than $1.8 Million for Science Learning

With an Exclusive Reveal of the new Celestial Ballroom, Sky View Terrace, and Garden View Terrace in the Science Center's newly constructed Phase III expansion

and Private Viewing of Mummies of the World: The Exhibition

Proceeds from the gala support the California Science Center's educational programs and exhibits

Selection of event photographs

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Science Center Foundation hosted its 27th Annual Discovery Ball on Saturday, April 25, 2026, where over 620 guests dined and danced at the gala inspired by the Science Center's current special exhibition, Mummies of the World and were the first to celebrate in the Science Center's newest event spaces in the highly anticipated Phase III expansion: the Celestial Ballroom, the Sky View Terrace, and the Garden View Terrace. The Discovery Ball raised more than $1.8 million, exceeding its goal by 15% in support of exceptional science learning opportunities, including hands-on exhibit galleries welcoming 1.6 million visitors annually, and educational programs serving over 17,000 children, families, students, and teachers every year.

"We are deeply grateful to our Discovery Ball committee, sponsors and guests for their extraordinary support," said California Science Center Foundation President, Jeffrey N. Rudolph. "Their shared commitment exceeded this year's goal, helping raise more than $1.8 million to advance the California Science Center's mission to stimulate curiosity and inspire science learning. In addition to providing essential operating resources for our world-class institution, these funds will also support youth education programs—from Hands-On Science Camp scholarships to Young Curators programming and Community Teen internships—opening doors for young people from all backgrounds to engage in science, explore their curiosity, and thrive in the future."

The Discovery Ball opened with the unveiling of three of LA's newest unique and versatile event spaces that will be available in the Science Center's upcoming Phase III expansion, offering incredible views across downtown Los Angeles and over Exposition Park and its stadiums, and into the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center: the Celestial Ballroom, the Sky View Terrace, and the Garden View Terrace. Guests were able to explore these new spaces and enjoy specialty cocktails on the Sky View Terrace and wine-tasting from Laurel Glen Vineyard on the Garden View Terrace. Rudolph was joined in the Celestial Ballroom by California Science Center Foundation Board of Trustees Chair John N. Sinnema to officially open the new event spaces and, with a champagne tower, to toast and welcome the gala guests.

After cocktails, gala patrons were led by living "mummies" to the California Science Center's Howard F. Ahmanson Building for dinner in the J. Howard Edgerton Court. The menu for the sophisticated mummy themed dinner party was created by Good Gracious! Events Catering. The evening's program was emceed by NBC4's Conan Nolan and included remarks given by John N. Sinnema, Lindsay Dunn (Discovery Ball Committee Chair), and Jeffrey N. Rudolph.

Dinner was followed by a fundraising paddle raise and live auction where guests made generous gifts to support education program scholarships and bid on exclusive experiences in the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, the California Science Center's 200,000 square-foot expansion and the permanent home of space shuttle Endeavour in launch position.

Following a surprise performance of "Thriller" by dancers dressed as mummies at the conclusion of dinner, guests were invited to a private viewing of Mummies of the World: The Exhibition during the final stop of its international tour, which includes a selection of mummies never-before-seen in Los Angeles. The night concluded in The Mummy Lounge on the S. Mark Taper Sky Court with dancing to music by DJ Kara. Discovery Ball guests were gifted three specially commissioned perfumes as a memento; the scents of each inspired by and named after the new event spaces, the Celestial Ballroom, the Sky View Terrace, and the Garden View Terrace.

Notable guests in attendance included former NASA astronaut Garrett Reisman alongside elected officials including U.S. Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, California State Assemblymembers Mike Fong and Tina McKinnor, and Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price Jr., among others.

The California Science Center Foundation's 27th Annual Discovery Ball Committee included Chair Lindsay Dunn, Vice Chair Jennifer Haley, Nora Chaves, Jasson Crockett, Andrew J. Sale and Isaac Segovia. The Discovery Ball was created in-house by the California Science Center Event Services team, led by Christina Sion, Vice President of Event Services at the California Science Center, for the 27th year.

All gala proceeds support the educational exhibits, programs and operations that make the California Science Center a world-class science learning resource and family destination.

About the Celestial Ballroom, Sky View Terrace, and Garden View Terrace

As part of the California Science Center's forthcoming Phase III expansion, three distinctive new event spaces will offer flexible, one-of-a-kind settings for a wide range of occasions. The Celestial Ballroom, Sky View Terrace, and Garden View Terrace may be reserved individually or combined to create a seamless, multi-space experience.

The Celestial Ballroom is a spacious, multipurpose venue designed to adapt effortlessly from daytime functions to evening events. With seating for up to 800 guests, the Ballroom will also offer partial views into the future Korean Air Aviation Gallery within the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.

Adjacent to the Ballroom, the Sky View Terrace is an open-air space featuring sweeping views across Exposition Park and toward the surrounding stadiums. This Terrace provides a striking outdoor setting for receptions and gatherings.

The Garden View Terrace offers panoramic views over the Exposition Park Rose Garden and the downtown Los Angeles skyline, along with a unique vantage point into the Korean Air Aviation Gallery within the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.

For further information and to join our reservations list, click here.

About Mummies of the World: The Exhibition

Mummies of the World: The Exhibition brings together naturally and intentionally preserved human and animal mummies from South America, Europe, and ancient Egypt. Since its world premiere at the California Science Center in 2010, the exhibition has fascinated millions throughout Europe and the United States. It returns to Los Angeles for its closing venue, offering a last chance to view this extraordinary exhibition, which includes a new selection of specimens never-before-seen in Los Angeles. Mummies of the World: The Exhibition is on display through September 7, 2026.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults, and children can explore the wonders of science through hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs, and awe-inspiring large-format movies. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. General admission to the Science Center is FREE. The California Science Center is proud to be accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). Visit https://californiasciencecenter.org for more information.

Media Contacts:

Kristina Kurasz Cutting | Director of Communications | California Science Center

[email protected] | 213-744-7446

Sophie Jefferies| Communications Manager | California Science Center

[email protected] | 213-744-7491

SOURCE California Science Center Foundation