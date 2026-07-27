Calling All Bakers! Portland Craft Chocolate Festival Launches Inaugural Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition

Presented by Ranger Chocolate Co.

Free competition welcomes youth, home, and professional bakers, culminating in final judging with Portland Mayor Keith Wilson

PORTLAND, Ore., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Chocolate Co., presenter of the Portland Craft Chocolate Festival, today announced C4: the Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition, an inaugural event calling on bakers of all ages and experience levels to put their best cookies to the test.

Debuting during the festival on Saturday, October 3, 2026, C4 celebrates one of the world's most beloved treats while giving bakers an opportunity to share their creativity with baking and chocolate professionals, community leaders, and festival guests.

Portland Craft Chocolate Festival

"We're excited to expand the festival this year with a fun competition centered on one of my all-time favorites — the chocolate chip cookie. It was one of the first recipes I learned to make as a kid, and it's still a treat that brings people together," said George Domurot, founder of the Portland Craft Chocolate Festival and founder and CEO of Ranger Chocolate Co.

Three Divisions, One Delicious Challenge

The inaugural competition features three divisions:

Youth: Ages 12 and younger

Ages 12 and younger Home Bakers

Professional Bakers

There is no entry fee for the inaugural competition, and each participant may submit one entry. Bakers must register online by Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Entrants will prepare one dozen (12) of their best chocolate chip cookies. Complete entry requirements are available in the official C4 competition guidelines.

Final Judging with Portland's Mayor

The competition will culminate in final judging at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, with a panel of baking and chocolate professionals and Portland community leaders:

George Domurot, founder and CEO of Ranger Chocolate Co. and founder of the Portland Craft Chocolate Festival

Dillon DeBauche, owner of Little T American Baker

Kaitlin Hansen, Marketing & Operations at The Meadow

Jesse Schumann, co-owner of Sea Wolf

Yvonne Smoker, Food and Beverage Manufacturing Industry Liaison at Prosper Portland

Keith Wilson, Mayor of Portland

Mayor Wilson will join the final judging panel and announce the gold, silver, and bronze winners in each division.

Gold winners will receive trophies, curated gift boxes featuring products from local makers and festival vendors, and chocolate chip cookie bragging rights. Silver- and bronze-place finishers will receive trophies and surprise treats.

Competition details, guidelines, and registration are available at pdxccf.com/chocolate-chip-cookie-competition.html.

Register for C4

PDXCCF Expands for 2026

C4 is one of several new experiences debuting as part of the expanded second annual Portland Craft Chocolate Festival, taking place October 2–4, 2026, at the Olympic Mills Building in Portland.

Following a successful inaugural year, the 2026 festival returns with a significantly expanded lineup of craft chocolate makers and artisan food producers. The weekend will also feature curated tastings, educational panels, interactive workshops, a Fan Favorite tasting experience, and a VIP Meet the Makers event.

The festival brings together chocolate makers, artisan food producers, industry professionals, families, and chocolate enthusiasts to celebrate small-batch chocolate, sustainable sourcing, creativity, and community.

Tickets and festival information are available at pdxccf.com.

About the Portland Craft Chocolate Festival

The Portland Craft Chocolate Festival is an annual celebration of bean-to-bar chocolate makers, sustainable sourcing, and the growing craft chocolate community. Founded in Portland by Ranger Chocolate Co. founder and CEO George Domurot, the festival brings makers, industry professionals, and enthusiasts together to share knowledge, build connections, and highlight the future of chocolate.

Media Contact

Caroline Arya

Marketing & PR Associate

[email protected]

503-206-8924

Media representatives are invited to attend. For press passes and interview requests, contact Caroline Arya.

For competition and festival information, visit pdxccf.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Ranger Chocolate Co.