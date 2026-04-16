Portland Craft Chocolate Festival Returns for 2026, Cementing Portland as a Hub for Craft Chocolate and Industry Innovation

Expanded festival brings together leading chocolate makers, industry voices, and immersive experiences this October. Presented by Ranger Chocolate Co.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portland Craft Chocolate Festival (PDXCCF) returns for 2026, building on the momentum of its inaugural year with an expanded lineup of craft chocolate makers, artisan food producers, and industry leaders. As interest in craft chocolate continues to grow nationally, Portland is emerging as one of the most active and innovative regions in the country.

Portland Craft Chocolate Festival

The inaugural 2025 festival featured more than 30 exhibitors and drew strong engagement from attendees across the region. For 2026, the festival is expanding its footprint to improve accessibility, increase exhibitor participation, and introduce a broader range of educational, interactive, and competition-driven experiences.

Taking place October 2–4, 2026, at the Olympic Mills Building in Portland, Oregon, the festival offers an immersive experience into the world of craft chocolate, including curated tastings, educational panels, interactive workshops, and direct access to the makers behind some of the most compelling chocolate being produced today. From first tastes to meaningful conversations with makers and industry leaders, the festival creates a space where craftsmanship, creativity, and community come together.

Founded by George Domurot — Founder and CEO of Ranger Chocolate Co. — the festival reflects a broader vision to elevate craft chocolate as both an art form and a growing industry.

The 2026 festival is supported in part by early partners including Prosper Portland, reflecting the city's broader commitment to fostering small businesses and food innovation.

"The Portland Craft Chocolate Festival is a great example of what makes this city's food and beverage scene so special — and what makes Portland a leader in food and beverage innovation," said Yvonne Smoker, Food & Beverage Manufacturing Industry Liaison at Prosper Portland. "It brings together makers, entrepreneurs, and the public in a way that builds connection, supports growth, and celebrates the wealth of talent we have here in Portland."

"I was honored to see how many people from our region came out to support the festival last year," said George Domurot, Founder of the Portland Craft Chocolate Festival and Founder and CEO of Ranger Chocolate Co. "There's something special about the Pacific Northwest food community — it's part of our DNA: we craft, share, and create meaningful experiences for the people around us. This festival builds on that spirit, and I'm excited to help shape what feels like a new local tradition — one we're expanding this year to be more interactive, more connected, and more fun."

Festival Highlights

Building on the success of its first year, the 2026 festival will feature:

40+ exhibitors spanning craft chocolate makers and artisan food producers

The "Fan Favorite" tasting experience, where guests vote for top creations

The debut of the festival's first annual chocolate contest — the ultimate chocolate chip cookie — featuring divisions for kids, home bakers, and professional chefs

Educational panels exploring retail growth and the business realities of running a craft chocolate or confectionery company

A VIP "Meet the Makers" kickoff event with curated pairings

Collaborations with coffee, wine, and spirits partners

A Kids Explorer Series area, where children can design and create their own chocolate bar wrapper — introducing the next generation to craft chocolate

Designed for industry professionals, food lovers, families, and chocolate enthusiasts alike, PDXCCF offers a unique opportunity to explore ethically sourced, small-batch chocolate while engaging with the stories, processes, and people behind it.

A limited number of early access tickets will be released in conjunction with the announcement.

Tickets, vendor applications, and additional information are available at: https://www.pdxccf.com

About Portland Craft Chocolate Festival (PDXCCF)

The Portland Craft Chocolate Festival is an annual event celebrating bean-to-bar chocolate makers, sustainable sourcing, and the growing craft chocolate community. Founded in Portland, Oregon, the festival brings together makers and enthusiasts to share knowledge, build connections, and highlight the future of chocolate.

Media Contact

Media are invited to attend. For press passes and interviews, please contact: Caroline Arya [email protected]

For more information, updates, and ticket sales for the Portland Craft Chocolate Festival, visit pdxccf.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Ranger Chocolate Co.