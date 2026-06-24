Calling America to God's Word

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Turning Point with David Jeremiah

Jun 24, 2026, 06:17 ET

Amidst Celebrations Surrounding America 250 David Jeremiah Calls Us Back to the Bible

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Point with David Jeremiah is releasing a special set of digital messages entailed "Celebrate America." The digital set consist of six "Celebrate America" messages and an exclusive conversation with Dr. David Jeremiah.

As America reaches her 250th birthday and the country prepares to celebrate this milestone, Dr. Jeremiah believes that to truly celebrate where we've been—and where we're going—we need to remember what God has done. "The real story of America has always been about God, and the most important thing we can do at this milestone is remember and return to His Word as the authority," said Dr. Jeremiah.

Designed to run alongside the many celebrations that will commemorate the founding of the United States, Dr. Jeremiah shares his thoughts on this moment in time and call us back to gratitude, humility, truth and hope. Each message points us to what matters most: remembering God, honoring His Word, and asking Him to guide our nation in the days and years ahead.

Topics include —

  • Freedom Is Never Free
  • Hope for America
  • Do Not Forget God
  • Truth & Grace
  • Humility & Prayer
  • Remembering America

America was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, and many of the men and women who have shaped our history considered it their duty to integrate biblical principles with righteous governing. "The Bible tells us that the nations that trust in God are going to be okay. The single greatest thing we can do for America is to stay grounded in the Word of God and continue to pray for our nation and leaders," added Dr. David Jeremiah.

Turning Point's 'Celebrate America' messages are available now.

Want to join Dr. Jeremiah's call for America to return to God's Word? Participate by joining the online Prayer for America or 250 Missional Challenge.

About Turning Point with David Jeremiah

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as Dr. David Jeremiah's broadcast ministry to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

SOURCE Turning Point with David Jeremiah

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