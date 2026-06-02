New Film 'All That Glitters at Christmas' Begins Production

Denouement Entertainment and Turning Point with David Jeremiah Start Production on New Christmas Movie

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Point with David Jeremiah is proud to announce that this Christmas it will release its second Christmas film. In conjunction with Dr. Jeremiah's film company, Denouement Entertainment, the new project, All That Glitters at Christmas, began pre-production earlier this year and filming began this week.

The film is an original screenplay and is another "Gospel Gateway" project for the multimedia organization.

Denouement Logo All That Glitters at Christmas releases later this year All That Glitters at Christmas Cast

Greer Grammer, Jack Schumacher, Tom Cavanagh and Beth Chamberlin attached to star in the film.

The holiday feature is written and directed by Paul Joiner (Why the Nativity?), and produced by JD DeWitt (Fear Not Productions), with Dr. David Jeremiah, David Michael Jeremiah and Chip Flaherty executive producing.

"As magical and beautiful as we wish Christmas to be, the realities of life still exist between the moments of holiday celebrations. With All That Glitters at Christmas, the audience can expect a wonderful Christmas romcom seasoned with a beautiful cast, entertaining comedic characters, and a storyline with deep intentional meaning. And… once watched, they'll want to move to the charming town of Forest Glen," said Joiner.

The film follows a stressed Wall Street widower who trades stocks for sermons when he takes over a struggling small town church racing to be ready for Christmas. His only hope lies with the town's talented craft store owner who hasn't stepped inside a church since being left at the altar. As the two attempt to pull off a holiday miracle, they find themselves navigating a heartfelt, and often hilarious, journey of healing, faith, and unexpected romance.

"We're excited to take this next step in expanding our film division," said David Michael Jeremiah, President & COO of Turning Point with David Jeremiah. "Gateway projects like this allow us to reach more people in the future than we have in the past twenty years by building on what God has already blessed us with and being faithful with new opportunities."

All That Glitters at Christmas will release later this year. Further announcements will be made as the production progresses.

Greer Grammer is repped by Innovative Artists and Zero Gravity; Jack Schumacher is repped by Stewart Talent and Venture; Tom Cavanagh is repped by Paradigm and Vault Entertainment; Beth Chamberlin is repped by SMS Talent; JD DeWitt is repped by The Gersh Agency.

About Turning Point with David Jeremiah

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as Dr. David Jeremiah's broadcast ministry to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

SOURCE Turning Point with David Jeremiah