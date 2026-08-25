Calumet to Attend Barclays Annual Energy-Power Conference

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Calumet, Inc.

Aug 25, 2026, 07:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) ("Calumet") announced today that it plans to attend the Barclays 40th Annual Energy-Power Conference on Thursday, September 10 and will hold one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

SOURCE Calumet, Inc.

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