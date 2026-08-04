MONTANA RENEWABLES CELEBRATES MINNESOTA SAF HUB

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana Renewables, LLC (MRL) joined the Minnesota SAF Hub in celebration of new supply to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). MRL will supply up to 30 million gallons of neat SAF annually through its existing Shell offtake agreement.

MRL's partnership with the Minnesota SAF Hub began in 2024, when the company delivered the first shipment of SAF to MSP. That fuel was made from winter camelina and was used in Delta Air Lines' first-ever commercial flight in North America using camelina SAF.

"It's been exciting to partner with the Minnesota SAF Hub and help bring renewable fuel to MSP," said Bruce Fleming, CEO, MRL. "This is a perfect example of cross-industry collaboration that makes a real impact in moving the energy transition forward."

About Montana Renewables

Montana Renewables (MRL) is a leading renewable fuel company located in Great Falls, Montana. We produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Renewable Diesel, Renewable Hydrogen, and Renewable Naphtha. As one of only three SAF producers running at commercial scale in North America, we meet the increasing demand for sustainable fuels. As a Great Falls business leader, MRL offers high-paying jobs and career opportunities while supporting the local economy and contributing to the community's overall well-being. Pacific Northwest farm and ranch operations ultimately provide MRL with sustainable, renewable, low-carbon feedstocks and agricultural byproducts including tallow, distillers corn oil, canola oil, used cooking oil and camelina oil. These are converted to renewable transportation fuels which have lower emissions compared to conventional fossil fuels. MRL is an unrestricted subsidiary of Calumet, Inc.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

SOURCE Calumet, Inc.