Calumet to Attend Goldman Sachs Leverage Finance Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) ("Calumet") announced today that it plans to attend the Goldman Sachs Leverage Finance Conference on Thursday, May 28 and will hold one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

SOURCE Calumet, Inc.