Calumet to Attend H.C. Wainwright Renewable Fuels Virtual Day

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Calumet, Inc.

Mar 18, 2026, 16:15 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) ("Calumet") announced today that it plans to attend the H.C. Wainwright Renewables Fuels Virtual Day on March 25th and will hold virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

SOURCE Calumet, Inc.

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