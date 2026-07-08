Montana Renewables Collaborates with Gulfstream for Low Emissions Testing

GREAT FALLS, Mont., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana Renewables, LLC (MRL) is proud to have collaborated with Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. and its partners as the exclusive fuel supplier for recent low emissions testing on the Gulfstream G800 aircraft. MRL provided MaxSAF® to fuel the aircraft and Washington State University performed fuel property characterization in preparation for the flight.

Through this testing, Gulfstream became the first business aviation company to successfully complete a high-altitude flight test campaign demonstrating the potential for 100% neat SAF to reduce contrail-forming particle emissions at altitudes up to 50,000 feet. This campaign was designed to isolate how fuel composition influences non-CO 2 emissions, and compared conventional Jet-A, low-sulfur Jet-A and neat hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) SAF, which contains no sulfur or aromatics. Preliminary results suggest a significant measurable reduction in the particulate emissions that contribute to contrail formation when operating on neat SAF.

"As a leader in sustainable aviation fuel, we're excited to partner with Gulfstream to further illustrate the critical role of SAF in reducing emissions of carbon, sulfur, nitrogen and particulates in the business aviation industry," said Bruce Fleming, CEO, Montana Renewables. "We're actively working to expand SAF production so we can rise to meet the growing demand of the industry and the world."

About Montana Renewables

Montana Renewables, LLC (MRL) is a leading renewable fuel company located in Great Falls, Montana. We produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Renewable Diesel, Renewable Hydrogen, and Renewable Naphtha. As a leading SAF producer in North America, we are dedicated to meeting the increasing demand for sustainable fuels and to supporting a low-emissions future. As a Great Falls business leader, MRL offers high-paying jobs and career opportunities while supporting the local economy and contributing to the community's overall well-being. Pacific Northwest farm and ranch operations ultimately provide MRL with sustainable, renewable, low-carbon feedstocks and agricultural byproducts including tallow, distillers corn oil, canola oil, used cooking oil and camelina oil. These are converted to renewable transportation fuels which have lower emissions compared to conventional fossil fuels. MRL is an unrestricted subsidiary of Calumet, Inc.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

SOURCE Calumet, Inc.