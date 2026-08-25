Cambium Appoints Peter Coats as Chief Financial Officer

Former Google, Goldman Sachs finance leader joins Cambium during a period of rapid growth and expansion

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium, the modern market for wood, today announced the appointment of Peter Coats as Chief Financial Officer. Coats brings more than two decades of experience across physical infrastructure, climate technology, capital markets and finance, and will lead Cambium's financial strategy as the company continues rapid expansion of its platform for connecting and modernizing the wood economy.

Coats spent six years at Google, leading financial strategy across Alphabet's Other Bets portfolio, including Waymo, Verily and DeepMind. He later served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a battery technology company accelerating the development of next-generation energy-storage materials, where he led a $50 million strategic capital raise and structured strategic partnerships to support the company's growth. Most recently, Coats co-founded and served as CFO of a stealth startup focused on building financial infrastructure for the building materials industry.

Cambium connects fragmented regional wood supply chains into one network, giving buyers access to next-generation building materials with the transparency and scale modern projects require. Its platform helps suppliers, sawmills, arborists, haulers, architects, and enterprise buyers coordinate the movement of wood across the country, while its owned product, Carbon Smart Wood™, demonstrates how salvaged and underutilized materials can serve high-performance projects at scale.

"Peter has built his career at the intersection of infrastructure, technology and finance — the same forces reshaping the wood economy," said Ben Christensen, co-founder and CEO of Cambium. "He understands the operating discipline required to scale complex businesses, the capital markets that support them, and the real-world supply chains that keep industries moving. Peter is an exceptional addition to our leadership team as we prepare for Cambium's next phase of growth."

Earlier in his career, Coats advised on more than $20 billion in power, utilities and renewable-energy transactions at Goldman Sachs. He began his career as a structural engineer and holds a California Professional Engineer license. Coats has also advised companies on fundraising, financial planning and analysis, forecasting, business-model development and strategic growth.

"Cambium is tackling a large, consequential infrastructure challenge: how to make a foundational American industry work better for the people and businesses that rely on it," said Coats. "The company combines a deep understanding of physical materials and supply chains with the technology needed to coordinate them at scale. I'm excited to help build the financial foundation for Cambium's next chapter and support the team as it creates a more modern, resilient wood economy."

The appointment marks Cambium's most senior finance hire to date. It follows the company's acquisition of General Woodcraft in July, which added regional manufacturing capacity to Cambium's network, and the debut of its Carbon Smart Wood™ butcher block line at Lowe's, extending the company's reach into national retail.

About Cambium

Cambium is the modern market for wood. Cambium connects and modernizes the wood economy, coordinating local suppliers and the movement of wood nationwide so buyers can source next-generation materials with the transparency and scale today's projects demand. Local everywhere, scaled nationally. Its digital platform brings regional suppliers together as one network, helping landowners, arborists, sawmills, haulers, architects, builders and enterprise buyers source and move wood more efficiently. Cambium also manufactures Carbon Smart Wood™, its own product line made from domestic salvaged and underutilized trees. For more information, visit cambium.com.

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SOURCE Cambium