Cambium acquires General Woodcraft, connecting a 75-year old specialty wood leader to its modern market for wood

Acquisition pairs General Woodcraft's premium building products, technical expertise and bicoastal distribution with the platform modernizing how wood is sourced and moved.

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium, the modern market for wood, today announced its acquisition of General Woodcraft, a Connecticut-based specialty wood products company founded in 1949. The acquisition expands Cambium's presence in the building products market and adds premium materials and deep technical expertise to a platform built to connect and modernize how wood is sourced, priced, and moved. The deal marks Cambium's fifth acquisition in five years, following Lumber Tracker, OE Custom, Forward Forestry and Intectural, signaling continued momentum as it builds the national market for wood.

General Woodcraft brings Cambium more than seven decades of experience across decking, siding, rainscreen systems, architectural millwork, hardwoods, and specialty building materials. Its portfolio centers on premium, domestically sourced options, including Mataverde SaferWood, its ignition-resistant thermally modified line, and the Climate Shield rainscreen system. These durable, high-performance materials are increasingly sought in wildfire-exposed markets like California, where architects and builders are designing for resilience. General Woodcraft made the deliberate decision to move away from tropical hardwoods toward domestic, sustainably sourced alternatives, a commitment Cambium shares and is building on.

The acquisition also extends Cambium's presence on both coasts, broadening its reach through leading dealers and corporate partners including US LBM, SRS Distribution, Lego, Goldman Sachs, and Golden State Lumber.

"The wood industry is built on relationships and expertise, but it has never had the technology to connect it. That is what we are building at Cambium: one national network that modernizes how wood is sourced, priced and moved," said Ben Christensen, co-founder and CEO of Cambium. "General Woodcraft spent 77 years earning the trust of architects and builders, and that is exactly the kind of expertise our platform is designed to carry further, not replace."

General Woodcraft has long served the woodworking, design and building communities with specialty materials and technical product knowledge. Its materials have been specified for projects and brands including Gilbane, Cava, and Paradise Grills. Its decision to join Cambium is a proof point that the legacy wood economy sees its future in a modern one.

The General Woodcraft Team has always been a dedicated resource for customers to identify the best product for their application. "We have deep knowledge of product characteristics, lead times, sourcing, pricing and that does not change," said Steven Crook, President of General Woodcraft. "We chose Cambium because it gives our customers more products, more logistical support and superior pricing. Cambium provides our customers with forward thinking technologies to improve their buying experience. It is the best next chapter for the people we have served for 77 years!"

About Cambium

Cambium, the modern market for wood, connects and modernizes the wood economy by coordinating local suppliers and wood nationwide, so buyers can source next-generation building materials at scale. Cambium's platform brings regional suppliers together as one network, helping landowners, arborists, sawmills, haulers, architects, builders and enterprise buyers source and move wood more efficiently. Cambium also manufactures Carbon Smart Wood, its own product line made from salvaged trees. For more information, visit www.cambium.com.

About General Woodcraft Inc.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in New London, Connecticut, General Woodcraft is a specialty wood products distributor and custom woodworking company serving the architecture, design, and building communities across North America. The company offers responsibly harvested hardwoods, architectural millwork, custom mouldings, wood countertops and mantels, and marine wood products, and holds FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certification. General Woodcraft is also home to Mataverde®, North America's largest inventory of premium hardwood decking and rain screen siding, including the Climate-Shield® Rain Screen System. General Woodcraft is a Cambium company.

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SOURCE Cambium