Cambium Networks Launches MarketApps Hub, the AI-Era App Marketplace Where Anyone Can Build for Their Network

AI-accelerated, purpose-built apps created by Cambium, partners, and the customer community extend the Cambium ONE Network — built in as little as hours or days

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced cnMaestro™ MarketApps Hub, an open marketplace of purpose-built web apps that extend cnMaestro, Cambium's centralized network management system. MarketApps Hub expands the Cambium ONE Network into a complete application platform — letting network operators, MSPs, site managers, and end users run exactly the workflow they need, and letting anyone who can call cnMaestro APIs build and publish apps. Built for the AI era, the platform turns domain experts into app builders: with AI coding tools and an AI-ready developer platform, purpose-built apps are created in as little as hours or days.

The MarketApps platform: apps stay independent, the platform ensures safety, and cnMaestro public APIs power the foundation. Credit: Cambium Networks

MarketApps Hub expands Cambium's MarketApps framework into a governed app ecosystem delivered through a public catalog, developer SDK, single sign-on, app hosting, and platform-level security — all powered by cnMaestro public APIs and a developer experience designed for AI coding agents. Traditional vendor marketplaces list partner integrations; MarketApps Hub delivers running applications, hosted and secured on the platform, built by anyone from Cambium engineers to the customers who use the network every day.

"Every network is different, and now every network can have its own apps," said Bruce Miller, VP – Enterprise Marketing of Cambium Networks. "AI has turned domain experts into builders — a purpose-built app that once took an engineering team a quarter to deliver can now be created in as little as hours or days. MarketApps Hub gives those builders a marketplace and gives our customers capabilities aligned to their exact vertical and workflow. This flexibility empowers customers with powerful and unique ways to leverage a Cambium network."

An Open Marketplace with Clear Accountability

Every app in MarketApps Hub belongs to one of five classes that tell customers exactly where it came from and how it is supported: Certified apps are production grade — Cambium-built, tested, platform-hosted, and fully supported. Labs apps are the fast lane — quick-to-market and shaped by customer feedback — with proven apps graduating to Certified. Partner apps are built and supported by Cambium partners; Community apps are open submissions from the developer community; and Private apps are exclusive to a customer's own account — their apps, their data, their network. Apps can graduate upward as adoption proves demand, so a community idea can become a Certified app or a native cnMaestro feature.

Built for the AI Era

AI has made applications easy to build — the challenge is hosting, securing, and distributing them to the right audience with the right support. MarketApps Hub fills that gap with platform hosting, single sign-on, a public catalog, and governed distribution across its five app classes. The MarketApps developer platform is designed for AI coding agents: a quick start delivers boilerplate, an SDK, and a live cnMaestro development environment with a single command, and one pull request publishes an app globally. Because apps are delivered as simple web applications that run on mobile devices or any browser, they can serve audiences far beyond the network team — a resident setting up personal Wi-Fi, a site manager overseeing a location, or a technician installing equipment — with no cnMaestro account required by the app user.

Availability

MarketApps Hub is available now with Certified apps for Wi-Fi onboarding, network provisioning, and device installation, plus ten new Labs apps — including an Intent-Based Networking Configurator, Wi-Fi Config Audit, cnWave Health Checks, Wi-Fi Roaming Analyzer, and Wi-Fi Channel Analyzer — with more added over time, independent of cnMaestro releases. Partner, Community, and Private app classes are rolling out soon. To explore the catalog, visit http://apps.cloud.cambiumnetworks.com/.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences, and device connectivity, with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We make connectivity that just works.

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SOURCE Cambium Networks