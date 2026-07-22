Cambium Networks Introduces High Density Wi-Fi 7 Solution for the Enterprise

New tri-band, software-definable Wi-Fi 7 solution delivers precision directive coverage with AI optimization for exhibition halls, auditoriums, warehouses, and other high-density environments.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced a new Wi-Fi 7 high-density access point – the X7-56X – engineered to deliver high-performance wireless connectivity in the most demanding environments. Designed to meet the needs of large public venues, exhibition halls, busy public spaces, and educational campuses, the solution combines focused RF coverage, AI-driven optimization, and cloud-managed simplicity in a high-capacity platform.

X7-56X Wi-Fi 7 Indoor Access Point

The X7-56X extends Cambium Networks' Wi-Fi 7 portfolio with a software-definable tri-band architecture featuring 60° x 60° directive antennas designed for precision coverage and reduced co-channel interference in congested RF environments. The platform supports up to 1,280 clients per access point and up to 17.9 Gbps aggregate wireless capacity across the three Wi-Fi spectrum bands.

"The X7-56X performed very well in our ticket scanning points that have high ceilings and see significant foot traffic volume," said Jonathan West from the National Ice Centre in Nottingham, UK. "What makes this AP practical for a venue like ours is the integrated 60x60 degree antennas that eliminate separate antennas and cabling and can add significant cost, complexity, and footprint to every mount. Engineering all of that into one unit expedites installation and improves aesthetics as well. This form factor will extend to applications in our seating bowl as well."

"What excites me about the X7-56X is how well its directional approach works for some of our toughest spaces, such as auditoriums at capacity or the basketball arena on game night," said Jeremy Petticrew, Network Engineer at University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. "Precisely controlling Wi-Fi coverage has always been the hard part, and having an AP designed specifically for that, inside a platform we already trust, is a real advantage as device counts keep climbing."

The X7-56X integrates with Cambium's ONE Network architecture comprised of Wi-Fi, switching, security, SD-WAN, wireless backhaul, and fiber – all managed through the cloud via cnMaestro™ X. This unified approach provides centralized visibility and control across the entire network infrastructure from a single source of truth.

The new solution provides a compelling Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) proposition by reducing the amount of equipment required in typical installations. These advantages are enabled by:

Directive antennas that focus Wi-Fi coverage only where needed – a spotlight approach vs. the floodlight type of inefficiencies of omni-directional antennas





Integrated Wi-Fi controller in every AP, eliminating the need for separate appliance or VM-based controller solutions





Software-defined radios that enable flexible deployment of the 5GHz and 6GHz Wi-Fi bands matched to environment needs, reducing the number of APs required

Key capabilities of the X7-56X include:

Tri-radio, tri-band Wi-Fi 7 architecture





4x4 MU-MIMO support with ten total spatial streams





60° x 60° directive antenna for precision coverage





Air Cleaner technology for high-density RF optimization





AI-based Assurance for improved operational efficiency and problem resolution





Software-definable radios supporting flexible 5 GHz and 6 GHz migration





Built-in IoT radio supporting BLE 5.1, Zigbee, Matter, and Thread





Simplified installation with the MarketApps Installer mobile-based app and flexible mounting options





Cloud-based management through cnMaestro™

"High-performance Wi-Fi requires more than just raw throughput," said Bruce Miller, VP Enterprise Product Management at Cambium Networks. "Intelligent RF management, flexible deployment options, and simplified operations are key to support growing device counts, IoT proliferation, and AI-powered applications. The X7-56X was purpose-built for these challenges while at the same time delivering compelling economics for enterprise IT and managed service providers."

"The X7-56X brings together several technologies that are particularly valuable in high-density environments," said Kevin Tolly, Founder of The Tolly Group. "The directive antenna design, Wi-Fi 7 architecture, integrated IoT capabilities, and cloud-managed operation provide organizations with a practical approach to supporting growing connectivity requirements while maintaining operational simplicity."

View the Tolly Group preview video of the X7-56X, showcasing the access point's ultra-high-density design, Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, deployment flexibility, and performance advantages for demanding enterprise environments.

Cambium Networks' directional Wi-Fi 7 innovation was recently highlighted by Wi-Fi NOW in an Expert Insights article by CEO and Chairman Claus Hetting.

Watch our webinar replay, "High-Performance Wi-Fi with New Wi-Fi 7 and 6 GHz Solutions."

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences, and device connectivity, with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We make connectivity that just works.

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SOURCE Cambium Networks