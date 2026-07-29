Camden National Bank Launches Refreshed Digital Experience to Make Banking Simpler and More Accessible

CAMDEN, Maine, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Bank announced the launch of a refreshed digital experience that makes it easier for customers to find information, explore financial solutions, and manage everyday banking needs online.

The updated website features clearer navigation, streamlined product information, comparison resources, enhanced calculators, expanded FAQs, and improved digital support tools designed to help customers find information and take action more easily.

The launch reflects broader shifts in how consumers bank and manage money: 54% of bank customers now use mobile apps as their primary banking channel, 95% rate their bank's online and mobile app experience positively, and 89% say bank technology improvements are making financial services easier to access, according to the American Bankers Association.

"Customers expect banking to be simple, clear, and useful," said Renee Smyth, Chief Experience and Marketing Officer of Camden National Bank. "Our refreshed experience reflects who we are today and where we're going—delivering modern products, intuitive digital tools, and trusted local support while staying deeply committed to the people and communities we serve. It's one more way we're helping customers bank with confidence today and into the future."

Designed for simpler, faster banking

The refreshed site is designed to help customers quickly locate answers, compare options, connect with support, and access financial guidance across devices. It also strengthens how customers discover relevant Camden National Bank products, services, and resources when searching online.

Digital tools help customers build financial habits

Camden National Bank also continues to offer digital tools that support everyday financial well-being, including Family Wallet, Round Up, and Savings Center.

Family Wallet helps parents and guardians introduce young people to real-world money management through a free youth banking experience that includes parental controls, a debit card, chore and allowance features, savings goals, and educational content.

Round Up helps customers save automatically by rounding eligible debit card purchases to the nearest dollar and transferring the difference to savings, charity, or both.

Savings Center allows customers to set goals, track progress, and build savings habits for everyday needs and future milestones.

The tools also respond to a practical financial need: Federal Reserve data show that 63% of adults could cover a $400 emergency expense using cash or its equivalent, meaning more than one-third would need another option or could not cover the expense right away.

Technology backed by local relationships

The refreshed website and digital tools reflect Camden National Bank's commitment to pairing modern technology with local expertise and trusted relationships.

"Camden National Bank's technology is only part of the experience," said Smyth. "What matters most is helping customers feel confident, supported, and connected—whether they choose to bank online, on their phone, or with one of our local team members. Being named to TIME Magazine's 2026 list of America's Best Companies and recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Banks reinforces our commitment to delivering strong, stable, customer-focused banking for the communities we serve."

From opening a first account to building savings or planning for what's next, Camden National Bank offers tools, guidance, and local support to help customers move forward.

About Camden National Bank

Founded in 1875, Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC), the bank holding company for Camden National Bank, is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with approximately $7.0 billion in assets. Camden National Bank is a full-service community bank with banking centers across Maine and New Hampshire, offering competitive financial products and services delivered by a talented team and complemented by the latest in digital banking. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Camden National Bank