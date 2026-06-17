Camden National Bank Strengthens Commercial and Treasury Capabilities with Experienced Banking Talent

Jennifer Demers and Keith Pike bring expanded commercial, treasury management, and public sector expertise to clients across Northern New England

CAMDEN, Maine, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Bank, a community bank serving customers since 1875, today announced the addition of Jennifer Demers as vice president, commercial banking officer, and Keith Pike as senior vice president, senior treasury management and government banking sales advisor. Their appointments strengthen the bank's ability to serve commercial, industrial, municipal, and institutional clients across Northern New England.

Keith Pike, Senior Vice President, Senior Treasury Management & Government Banking Sales Advisor Jennifer Demers, Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer

Together, Demers and Pike bring deep expertise in commercial banking, treasury management, lending, and relationship management, expanding Camden National Bank's ability to deliver tailored financial solutions that support client growth, liquidity, and long-term success.

"Jennifer and Keith bring deep expertise, strong client relationships, and a clear understanding of the markets we serve," said Simon Griffiths, president and chief executive officer. "Their experience further strengthens our ability to deliver commercial, treasury management, and public sector solutions that help clients seize opportunities, manage liquidity, and support long-term growth."

Jennifer Demers, based in Maine, brings experience in commercial lending, relationship management, and business development. Most recently, she served as vice president, business development manager, at JPMorgan Chase in Portland, where she helped expand the bank's presence in Maine. She also held banking roles at TD Bank, Key Private Bank, and Bank of America.

Keith Pike, based in New Hampshire, brings more than 20 years of experience leading government, institutional, and commercial banking relationships across New England. Most recently, he served as senior vice president, head of government banking for New England, at TD Bank, where he led strategy for a $6.8 billion municipal portfolio across six states. He also brings treasury management experience that will help Camden National deliver cash management, liquidity and financing solutions for commercial and industrial clients.

The addition of Demers and Pike reflects Camden National Bank's continued investment in experienced talent and specialized capabilities that help clients and communities succeed across Northern New England.

About Camden National Corporation

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $7.0 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank, with 72 banking centers in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking services, complemented by award-winning, personalized support. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

SOURCE Camden National Bank