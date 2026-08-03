Camden National Bank Names Josh Nash Chief Technology Officer, Advancing Its Digital Innovation Strategy

Promotion reinforces Camden National Bank's investment in secure technology, stronger data capabilities, and continued digital progress.

CAMDEN, Maine, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Bank announced today that Josh Nash has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, succeeding William "Bill" Martel, who has retired after a distinguished career with the Bank.

Josh Nash, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer

In his expanded role, Nash will lead enterprise technology strategy, including infrastructure, cybersecurity, business intelligence, data governance, and digital transformation. Known for pairing technical depth with practical execution, he has helped modernize Camden National Bank's technology architecture and strengthen the data capabilities that support growth, faster decision-making, and a stronger customer experience.

"Josh brings the rare combination of deep technical expertise, strategic judgment, and people-first leadership that today's banking environment requires," said Simon Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National Bank. "He has been instrumental in building the technology and data foundation that will help us continue to innovate responsibly and deliver a best-in-class customer experience."

Nash has more than a decade of progressive leadership experience in financial services technology. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Director of Technology, Business Intelligence, and Loan Operations, where he led advances in cloud migration, automation, cybersecurity modernization, data governance, and AI-enabled capabilities.

Nash's leadership was recently highlighted at Snowflake Summit 26, where his well-attended presentation showcased how Camden National Bank is moving from AI pilot to production with trusted data in Snowflake. He outlined the framework his team is using to bring trusted data into Snowflake with Qlik and Passerelle's Data Rocket, expand adoption across business lines through education and enablement, and build the foundation for how the Bank will use data and AI responsibly. Camden National Bank's progress is reflected in measurable results, including a 250% year-over-year increase in analytic data product output, and in the speed with which Nash's team is making trusted data and AI capabilities more accessible to business users and senior leaders.

"Camden National Bank is demonstrating what's possible when trusted data becomes the foundation for innovation," said James McGeehan, Head of Banking and Payments, Financial Services, Snowflake. "Josh and his team have taken a thoughtful approach to modernizing their data strategy—creating a scalable foundation that supports not only what the business needs today - it's architected for what AI will demand tomorrow."

Nash holds a master's degree in information systems and a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Maine. His credentials include CISA, PMP, CEH, and CGEIT certifications.

About Camden National Bank

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $7.0 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank, with 72 banking centers in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering modern digital banking services, complemented by award-winning, personalized support. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

SOURCE Camden National Bank