Camden National Bank Seeks Nominations for Leaders & Luminaries Awards

Five nonprofit board leaders will receive $5,000 grants for organizations serving Maine and New Hampshire

CAMDEN, Maine, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Bank is accepting nominations for its 2026 Leaders & Luminaries Awards, an annual program recognizing outstanding nonprofit board members across Maine and New Hampshire. Five honorees will each receive a $5,000 grant for their nonprofit organization, totaling $25,000 in grants this year.

"Strong communities are built by people who give their time, talent, and leadership to help others," said Renee Smyth, Chief Experience & Marketing Officer at Camden National Bank. "Leaders & Luminaries recognizes nonprofit board members whose governance, vision, and stewardship help organizations grow stronger and expand their impact."

Nominations are open through Aug. 31, 2026. To learn more or submit a nomination, visit the Leaders & Luminaries page on Camden National Bank's website.

Eligibility criteria include:

Organizations must be tax-exempt under IRS Code Section 501(c)(3).

Nominees must currently serve on the board and may not be employees of the organization.

Organizations must be located and operating in Maine or New Hampshire; national nonprofits must nominate from a Maine or New Hampshire branch.

Camden National Bank employees are not eligible to nominate or be nominated.

Previous recipients are not eligible for five years.

Only one nomination will be accepted per organization.

Since 2011, Leaders & Luminaries has recognized 75 nonprofit board members and awarded $293,000 in grants to strengthen nonprofit organizations and advance their missions.

Through the program, Camden National Bank continues to recognize leaders who help nonprofit organizations strengthen communities and expand their impact.

About Camden National Corporation

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $7.0 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank, with 72 banking centers in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking services, complemented by award-winning, personalized support.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

SOURCE Camden National Bank