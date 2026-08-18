CAMO Hospitality Raises $4 million to Reclaim the Hotel Guest Room from Third-Party Delivery Apps

Funding follows more than 200% year-over-year growth as CAMO helps hotels capture a share of the estimated $5 billion guest spend annually on delivery to U.S. hotel rooms

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMO Hospitality, the infrastructure platform powering hotel-branded room service, today announced the closing of its $4 million seed funding round to accelerate its expansion across the U.S. The funding follows more than 200% year-over-year revenue growth and growing demand from hotel brands, owners and managers.

CAMO will use the funding to enter additional U.S. markets, support portfolio-wide deployments currently in pilot, and continue developing its robust technology platform.

CAMO provides hotels with fully managed room service under their own brands, handling the ordering technology, local kitchen fulfillment, delivery logistics, and guest support behind the scenes.

Investors in the round include Anthony Lacavera, founder and chairman of Globalive; Rajan Hansji, CEO of Hansji Corporation; Azim Jamal, CEO of Pacific Reach; Parsa Rohani, co-founder of Neudesic/Timu; Evan Weiss, co-founder of LWHA; and a group of hotel owners currently using CAMO at their properties.

"Hotels have digitized everything except the transaction that happens inside the room," said Lacavera. "That is a large market with no incumbent. CAMO is building the infrastructure to own it."

The investment comes as hotels look for new ways to capture guest spending and gain greater visibility into guest behavior during the stay. CAMO estimates that guests spend more than $5 billion annually on restaurant delivery to U.S. hotel rooms, while roughly nine in 10 hotels don't offer traditional room service. Much of that spending currently flows through third-party delivery platforms, leaving hotels without the revenue, guest data or control over the experience.

"Guests never stopped wanting food delivered to their rooms," said Kevin Rohani, CAMO founder and CEO. "The traditional model just became too expensive and operationally complex for most hotels to support. We built CAMO to give hotels a way to meet that demand without the fixed costs of traditional room service. After years of proving the model, this funding gives us the ability to bring it to hotel brands and management companies at scale."

CAMO provides hotels with fully managed room service under their own brands, handling the ordering technology, local kitchen fulfillment, delivery logistics, and guest support behind the scenes. The model requires no kitchen buildout, capital expenditure, or additional hotel headcount. Hotels retain control of the branded guest experience while gaining a new revenue stream and visibility into guest ordering behavior that traditionally sits outside the hotel ecosystem.

Orders average approximately $45, with most hotels earning $1,000 to $5,000 in net monthly profit through CAMO's revenue-share model. CAMO also manages delivery and guest support, with average delivery times of approximately 22 minutes, while providing hotels with order-level data on what guests purchase, when they order, and how their behavior changes throughout the stay. Hotels access order-level data through CAMO's hotel portal, and many direct their revenue share toward staff and guest tools like guest recovery credits, employee recognition, and local sales efforts that fall outside an approved operating budget.

The company currently operates across more than 60 hotel properties in six U.S. markets and is working with several major hotel brands and management companies for broader portfolio rollouts. Longer term, CAMO plans to expand the in-room commerce model beyond dining into other areas of on-demand services for guests.

"There is a commerce layer inside every hotel room that nobody has claimed," Rohani said. "Dining, wellness, transportation, experiences, services. A guest wants all of it during a stay, and today most of it reaches them without the hotel involved at all. We are building the layer that routes every one of those transactions back through the hotel."

CAMO has also expanded its advisory board with leaders across hospitality, payments, and off-premises dining, including Paul Tuscano, former KFC Chief Digital Officer and Marriott International executive; Mike Cohen, former Square and Meta executive; and Alex Canter, founder of Ordermark and Nextbite.

"Hotel brands invest millions to make the guest's experience just right," said Tuscano, who led onsite digital and mobile product development at Marriott. "To hand-off the in-room moment to an outside marketplace kills the guest's relationship with the brand. CAMO keeps the guest experience on-brand and inside the hotel ecosystem."

About CAMO

CAMO Hospitality, Inc. is the infrastructure platform powering hotel-branded room service. The company provides the end-to-end infrastructure for hotels to offer branded room service to guests without the need for a kitchen or kitchen staff, including ordering technology, kitchen fulfillment, delivery coordination, and guest support. CAMO operates on a revenue share model and is live under major brands and independent hotels in key U.S. markets. The company was founded by Kevin Rohani and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA. Learn more at camoeats.com.

Contact:

CJ Arlotta

CJ Media Solutions for CAMO Hospitality

Ph: 631-572-3079

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SOURCE CAMO Hospitality