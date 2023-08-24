Campaign Prepares for Launch

Platform to Create Customer Engagement Programs on the Blockchain Launches Next Week

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Campaign , the no-code platform for customer engagement, today announced that it will be launching its first official membership next week. Campaign's platform is designed to allow creators and brands to launch customer engagement programs on the blockchain.

Campaign Co-CEO James Chi commented on today's announcement: "The rise of third-party platforms over the past few years has significantly impacted creators and brands. While creators have benefited from better content distribution, the creator-to-fan relationship has suffered significantly. Similarly, D2C brands have also seen a meteoric rise in customer acquisition costs, which has placed a larger emphasis on retention. Linear, antiquated loyalty models fall short in retaining users effectively and driving brand-valuable behavior. Creators and brands both need more innovative customer engagement programs, which Campaign offers by leveraging the blockchain."

Led by Co-CEOs James Chi and Nirav Murthy, Campaign enables creators and brands to foster more authentic connections with their customers and increase revenue through better data attributability, personalized rewards, and engagement across online and in-person experiences.

Earlier this year, the Company raised $1mm in financing that was oversubscribed by double. The financing was led by Woodstock Fund with participation from Chapter One and Alchemy – among other strategic investors. The funds raised have enabled the company to onboard additional customers, build product and scale the team. Campaign has a robust pipeline of creators, D2C brands, and Fortune 500 businesses that they are working with to drive the next generation of customer engagement.

Himanshu Yadav, Founding Partner at Woodstock Fund, commented on the news: "With increasing customer acquisition costs and churn, we are seeing creators and brands worldwide turn to reimagine their customer engagement programs. We believe the future of customer engagement programs and rewards will be blockchain-based – composable, programmable, and transferable. We are excited to lead the pre-seed round for Campaign and partner with Nirav and James on their journey to build such new-age customer engagement solutions for global creators and brands."

Campaign will be multi-chain from the start, including with the Sei Blockchain – which recently launched its mainnet.

"We are thrilled for Campaign to join the Sei ecosystem – their mission of creating more authentic relationships between creators and fans resonates with our thesis on community building. The partnerships that they have signed will help bring on the next generation of users to Sei," added Sei Co-Founder Jay Jog.

About Campaign:

Campaign is a no-code platform for creators and brands to launch more effective customer engagement programs. Using Campaign, customers can receive better access to data, curate more personalized rewards to users, launch innovative campaigns to reward users for their engagement, and create innovative interactive experiences both online and in-person.

Website: https://www.campaignlayer.com/

Twitter: @campaignlayer

Media Contact: [email protected]

